Update 2.12 available, various changes for Legends – Nerd4.life

Ghost Of Tsushima updates with the new one update 2.12, which for the PS5 version is identified as Ghost of Tsushima 2.012.000, containing several changes related mainly to Legends, the multiplayer mode added to the Sucker Punch game after the original launch.

Between changes main we find the addition of random respawn points for enemies in Survival and Rivals, with these changing with each game and therefore becoming unpredictable, except in Nightmare Survival within the various weeks.

Fixes were then applied to bugs in Survival and RivalsIn addition, the ability to complete slots for players in Nightmare Survival and Nightmare Story through automatic matchmaking has been added.

In addition, the details screen in the Lobby has been changed, so that you can immediately see for and equipment used by the characters.

Various changes have also been made to the balancing, affecting the various character classes: Assassin sees increased speed and stealth attacks, with some changes such as the removal of the Experienced Assassin technique, replaced by Deft Hands, improved Shadow Strike targeting and modified other aspects.

The cooldown for Hunter and Spirit Archer Staggering Arrow has been reduced, and other similar changes, in terms of waiting and power of special abilities, have also been applied to Samurai and other character classics. Also changed the characteristics of some objects and weapons, find all the details on the patch at this address on the official PlayStation site.

All this comes after the 2.11 update at the end of September and the two new Survival maps presented during the same month.