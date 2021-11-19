Update 2 improves the AI ​​of the enemies and the game interface – Nerd4.life

Arkane Studios released theUpdate 2 from Deathloop for PS5 and PC which improves the game interface, theEnemy AI and solves numerous more or less known problems.

According to the official notes published on the official website of the game, the update improves the reactions and routines related to the paths taken by the NPCs, as well as the quality of the audio mix and the user interface. It also adds the option for remap controller commands and options for field of view and motion blur on PS5.

Deathloop, a screenshot from the game

Below are the complete official notes of Deathloop Update 2:

PNG behavior

NPCs now react to bullets that pass near them, such as missed headshots.

NPCs now react when another NPC is assassinated nearby.

NPCs now hear better and react faster to nearby footsteps.

Targeted NPCs no longer move to take cover if the player is too close.

NPCs can now deduce the direction from which a grenade was thrown.

NPCs no longer stop trying to kill Colt if Julianna uses Binding to link him to them.

Aborted top-down killings will no longer make NPCs mostly invulnerable.



Numerous improvements to NPC behavior, reactions, path finding and positioning.

Charlie Montague no longer gets stuck in the floor or ground if kicked while using Translation.

Various improvements / accessibility

Added controller remapping and reverse left / right stick.

The UI buttons and text in the options menu are now larger, as are the selectable areas.

[PS5] Added field of view and motion blur options. We continue to listen to community feedback and consider other improvements for a future update.

Invasion

Colt leaving the game now counts as a player-controlled Julianna win.

AI-controlled Julianna is now more responsive to Colt’s actions.

The antenna that Colt must tamper with to escape now takes a little longer to hack.

AFK players are scored.

Colt players who linger too long in Colt’s tunnels are automatically marked and the tunnel doors open.

More likely to invade players on the Friends List while playing Online.

Strelak charges thrown by NPCs Julianna has attacked will no longer create fake Colt tags for Julianna.

Players now correctly hear the opposing player’s audio reactions during the match.

Strelak charges now attach to Julianna like other NPCs.

User interface

The user interface is now clearer regarding the loss of residue at the point of death.

The appearance of weapons and other items has been improved in the equipment UI.

The UI now correctly displays updates made to assignments and commands.

The game now pauses completely during the Game Over screen.

Melee weapons are now correctly indicated when scrolling weapons on a controller (Y).

When aiming, the crosshair will no longer disappear while the player is close enough to an NPC to perform an assassination.

The Classic’s crosshair now indicates the scatter perk has increased.

[PC] Players will no longer be prompted to confirm changes to graphics settings if nothing has been changed.

[PC] Fixed an issue where the mouse wheel sensitivity was reduced excessively when zooming in or out to view a weapon in the equipment UI.

Various

Duplicate tablet upgrades are now converted to a collectible leftover item. In Karl’s Bay, Harriet and her followers can no longer shoot Colt through the locked security door of his office.

In Karl’s Bay, a certain window in Hangar 2 has been restored to its intended functionality.

Strelak charges can no longer be thrown in order to allow the player to pass through doors or other surfaces.

Kicking a charge of Strelak during its “prep” no longer causes the charge to detonate and no longer causes subsequent charges to disappear when thrown.

Turret placement can no longer be used to allow the player to pass through doors or other surfaces.

Breachable antennas now provide clear audio-visual feedback of their tampered state.

Fixed an issue that could cause Colt to have 2 pistols in the same hand or a pistol in his left hand instead of his right hand after a shoot.

Fixed an issue that could prevent a weapon from reloading further if the player switched to an identical ammo type during reloading and then reverted to the original weapon.

Fixed an issue where the Hackamajig would not automatically equip in an empty hand when first picked up.

Fixed an issue that could result in a player using Translation to reach a ledge, triggering the climb action and pinning the player to the ledge.

Fixed a case where interactions with 2-Bit did not work as expected.

Fixed an issue that prevented some doors from being breached if kicked while being tampered with.

Multiple turrets can no longer occupy the same space.

Fixed an issue that could result in players being trapped if the large doors of Fia’s Bunker closed on them.

Graphics / Audio

Fixed an issue where the player could stow away the machete during an assassination animation.

Fixed some FSR integration issues and improved overall implementation.

Fixed an issue where the player could stow a jammed weapon during the un-jam animation.

Fixed issues, including some that could cause crashes, related to the graphics options of DLSS and ray tracing.

Fixed several minor visual issues, including some related to indirect lighting.

Fixed or improved numerous audio details and timing, including some improved voiceover lines.

Overall improved audio mixing.

Fixed an issue that could cause visual glitches when a door was opened while a sensor was closing it.

Turret lights now no longer work if the turret battery is destroyed.

Hostile / friendly lights on field nullifiers are now consistent with those on turrets.

Fixed an issue that caused deactivated turrets to sound as if they were deployed when thrown or dropped.

Fixed an issue that rarely showed closed doors as if they were open.

Goals / Trophies / Achievements

Fixed an issue that allowed Julianna to be rewarded with double dog tags.

Fixed an issue that prevented the “Choral Tragedy” achievement from being rewarded correctly.

Fixed an issue that prevented Julianna from gaining the Double Vision feat by killing Colt via assassination while disguising herself as a Visionary.

Fixed an issue that allowed players with Julianna to gain the Enchantress feat even if weapons were used.

Fixed an issue that counted Colt’s deaths from Julianna’s weapon shots to the “Don’t Mind Me” achievement.

Stability

Fixed an issue that could cause the game to crash when using the Strelak Verso.

Fixed an issue that could cause the game to crash if Colt died at the very beginning of a cutscene.

Fixed an issue that rarely crashed the game when exiting the Journal.

[PC] Fixed an issue that could cause the game to freeze when remapping commands from keyboard to controller or vice versa.

Connectivity