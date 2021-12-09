Update 3.1 available, here are the news – Nerd4.life

As promised, DICE has released another update of Battlefield 2042 before the start of the Christmas holidays. L’Update 3.1 is available from today and will be the last one scheduled for 2021. Among the new features we find the fixes of various bugs, changes to the balance and much more.

Below the Battlefield 2042 Update 3.1 official notes:

General

Players who are not party leaders can now cancel while waiting in the Xbox queue – Cross-Play can now be turned on / off in the Options menu on Xbox

Sorting settings will now be remembered correctly when reloading a Battlefield Portal server browser

Fixed an issue where equipment would sometimes appear empty on the spawn screen after joining a server, thus preventing weapon selection

Improvements have been made to make aim assist more reliable during console gaming sessions

The ranger’s useful range and overall health have been reduced

Audio

Make various changes to the overall audio experience to improve clarity, distance, and directional perception of sound

Fixed an issue where soldiers did not always play certain steps indoors

Weapons

Removed the bounce from under-barrel grenade launchers when firing from close range

40mm Anti-personnel Grenades now properly damage vehicles

Fixed some weapons showing incorrect ammo count with specific magazines

DXR-1 and NTW-50 sliding bolt reload animation slowed by 0.2 seconds

Adjusted the scatter values ​​for most weapons, which more quickly reduces shot scatter when firing with a tap or during short bursts.

Adjusted dispersion increases for most weapons. Weapons now take some time to become excessively inaccurate in continued fire

Adjusted the recoil values ​​to prevent excessive recoil of AK24, LCMG, PKP-BP, SFAR-M GL and PP-29

Improved the accuracy of non-aimed fire for all SMGs to better distinguish them from other types of automatic weapons

Reduced the recoil and scatter of the LMG to improve performance in continuous fire

New recoil control improvements for all weapons, especially automatic weapons.

MCS-880 reliability and short-range damage increased when using buckshot or dart shells

Fixed a bug that allowed bullets to be fired under the player’s sights with the SFAR-M GL and K30

Vehicles

Fixed a bug where vehicle weapons would sometimes not deal explosive damage on direct hit

We are reducing the effectiveness of the 30mm gun of ground vehicles against infantry. Now overheats faster, has slightly reduced rate of fire and explosive damage, and damage reduction that increases with distance: Rate of Fire 350 -> 330, Overheat per bullet 0.13 -> 0.14, Overheat reduction at according to 0.5 -> 0.475, Explosive damage 20> 18.

LCAA Hovercraft – 40mm LPG Grenade Launcher: Explosive damage reduced from 55 to 35

The upward focus angle of the 40mm Pod is now easier to use

EBAA Wildcat – 57mm Cannon: Removed scatter, Ammo 12 -> 8, Impact damage 85> 75, Explosive damage 70> 35

Gadget

Fragmentation grenade

Time to detonate a Frag Grenade increased from 1.1 to 1.4 after the first bounce on a hard surface

More damage than Frag Grenades in all game modes – deal 120 damage and guarantee a kill even against armored players

Reduced maximum amount of Frag and Incendiary grenades that can be equipped from 2 to 1

Proximity sensor

Detection range reduced from 30 to 20 meters

Reduced run times from 30 to 14 seconds

Reduced the amount of proximity sensors a player can carry and deploy from 2 to 1

Battlefield – Hazard Zone

Fixed an issue that resulted in the Occupation Forces’ LATV4 Recon appearing at the wrong time or not appearing at all

Breakthrough

Kaleidoscope – The roof capture target has been removed. There are now two bottom capture targets in large BT and one bottom in small BT

Orbital – The roof capture target has been removed. There is now a single capture target at the bottom in large BT and small BT

Hourglass – The roof capture target has been removed. There is now a single capture target at the bottom in large BT and small BT. Also fixed an issue where players spawned outside the map boundaries

Soldier

Improvements to collision with objects when walking backwards in the prone position

Fixed a rare issue that prevented becoming invisible when re-entering the battlefield at an undamaged / destroyed vehicle

Among the main changes in today’s update, December 9th, it improves the recording of shots with bullets, changes the balance for the dispersion of shells and recoil, as well as the power of the 30, 40 and 57 mm guns against infantry. Fixed a rare bug that caused players and those related to grenades and missile launchers to become invisible. A number of audio issues have also been fixed and menu fluency for Xbox players has been improved.

The developers announced on the official Battlefield 2042 blog that Update 3.1 will be the last for 2021. The studio will now allow developers to take a break towards the end of the month for the Christmas holidays, and then return to the office in early 2022 for the advent of Season 1.