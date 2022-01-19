update 3.2 arriving tomorrow, many changes in the next period – Nerd4.life

Battlefield 2042 will receive theupdate 3.2 tomorrow, 20 January 2022, but it is only the first step of one phase of changes intense for DICE and EA’s multiplayer shooter, set to get several improvements and changes over the next few weeks.

Starting with patch 3.2, this should bring several fixes to bugs and problems detected in the game, with a complete list of variations that will be published in the next few hours, but it will be a technical update with features that are perhaps less visible to users during standard sessions.

L’update 3.3 instead, it will arrive in mid-February 2022 and will bring with it an improvement to the Scoreboard, as well as changes that have been in the works since the pre-Christmas period. There is talk of changes to the interface with new panels that show the data relating to the players and the comparisons between them, particularly useful in the competitive online context of the game.

It is not yet clear whether within the same update 3.3 or later, other expected changes concern matchmaking preferences in All-Out Warfare and VOIP voice communication on all platforms: these works are currently under special observation but there is no it’s still a definite release period.

Within the 3.2 update there are also changes to the management of the XP in Portal, in addition to the possibility of granting more servers and game modes in Mastery and Weekly Mission. Additionally, various performance improvements are expected starting with tomorrow’s update and beyond. We hope that all this can raise the situation a little bit of Battlefield 2042, which in recent days on Steam had fewer players than Battlefield 1 and V.