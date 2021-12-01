Update # 3 is coming, with more than 150 fixes and changes – Nerd4.life

Electronic Arts and DICE have announced that tomorrow 2 December 2021 will be launched theUpdate # 3 from Battlefield 2042, the third major since the game hit the market, which he will introduce 150 between fixes and changes various. The path of the last Battlefield to become a refined game is still long, but at least there seems to be a certain diligence on the part of the developers in updating it to fix the most contingent problems.

Also published the official release note, which lists all the new features that will be introduced and the problems that will be fixed. As you can see, it is truly impressive.

By reading we learn that the fixes and changes will affect all aspects of the game and will involve all maps. For example, we can expect general improvements in the spawn, as well as the elimination of some graphical glitches. Collision problems should also be resolved.

But it doesn’t stop there, because there will also be changes for the match making, for progression, for unlockables, and for the user interface.

Also, another one will be published shortly update, in this minor case, which will modify some gameplay balances and fix other bugs. As always, the update will be downloaded automatically regardless of whether you play on PC, Xbox or PlayStation.

If you want more information, we invite you to read our Battlefield 2042 review.