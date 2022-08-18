Update Conference on Maternal Neonatal Transfusion Medicine

It will be on August 19, from 9:15 a.m. to 3:50 p.m., in the “Berta Vidal de Battini” Room of the Puente Blanco Cultural Center. It is organized by the Transfusion Medicine Service of the “Teresita Baigorria” Provincial Maternity Hospital.

During the training, transfusion management of peripartum hemorrhage, massive hemorrhage, thromboelastometry, algorithms for hemostatic management in postpartum hemorrhage, acquired hemophilia, von Willebrand disease and transfusion in neonatology will be addressed.

Among the speakers is Dr. Oscar Torres, a specialist in Hemotherapy at Churruca Hospital, coordinator of the Buenos Aires Transfusion Network and president of the Argentine Association of Hemotherapy, Immunohematology and Cell Therapy.

Also Dr. Analía Sánchez Lucero, specialist in Hematology and head of the Metastasis and Thrombosis Unit Service of the “Mariano Castex” Hematology Research Institute and Mr. Sebastián Marone, biochemist specializing in Hemostasis of the College of Biochemists of Córdoba.

“We will have speakers from great track record and scope, these types of updates are extremely important since the Peripartum and postpartum hemorrhage are one of the leading causes of maternal mortality worldwide.”, remarked Andrea Torresi, from the Hemotherapy Service of the “Teresita Baigorria” Provincial Maternity Hospital.

To register you must go to: (https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSe-qOLOxd0diaz3lXWYfTCBlkNzuzl-NkkWg3qJ_j5DKWlvqQ/viewform).

Note and photos: Ministry of Health Press.