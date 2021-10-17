[UPDATE] Could Jennifer Lawrence play a famous MCU superhero? That’s who it is

Australia it seems to have become a land exceptionally interesting for Marvel Studios. Not only did they start filming in Sidney Thor: Love and Thunder con Natalie Portman, Chris Hemsworth, Christian Bale, Matt Damon and Chris Pratt, but they seem to have many other projects to be carried out on the continent. After all, a part of the great Hollywood productions in the last year have preferred to move “down under” also because Australia, for some months, has been almost Covid-free.

And among the A-list stars who are about to land on the Australian continent there is also Jennifer Lawrence which reports The Daily Telegraph, could enter the MCU from the front door and join the cast of Fantastic Four. According to the newspaper, the Marvel franchise will find a home in Australia “For the foreseeable future”, e Jennifer is expected to land on the continent next month. For the past few weeks she had been filming Don’t Look Up, with Timothée Chalamet, and she was also injured on set.

Marvel, in short, it seems determined to move for more than a few months on the Australian continent. A study source reportedly told the paper: “There is no place in the world where films can be made like in Australia.” Fantastic Four will debut in the MCU after the adaptations produced in the past by 20th Century Fox: The fantastic Four (2005) and The fantastic Four and Silver Surfer (2007), directed by Tim Story, and Fantastic 4 – The Fantastic Four (2015) by Josh Trank.

The news, however, sounds strange when we consider that the film, as announced at Disney’s Investor Day, will be directed by Jon Watts, now busy on the set of Spider-Man 3 in Atlanta: the production of Fantastic Four it seems to start too soon. Of course, Jennifer Lawrence will not have a minor role in the film: could possibly play Susan Storm, that is to say the Invisible Woman. For now, Disney hasn’t confirmed the rumors and Marvel, contacted by Murphy’s Multiverse website, has refused to respond.

For Jennifer it is a return to the cine-comic, but in a different character. For the past decade she has played Raven Darkhölme, that is Mystica, in four films in the X-Men franchise: X-Men – The Beginning, X-Men – Days of Future Past, X-Men – Apocalypse And X-Men – Dark Phoenix.

UPDATE: Although with the opening of the Multiverse there are no more borders and the casting of Jennifer Lawrence, despite her past commitment to the X-Men, could theoretically become reality, the first denials arrive about the rumor circulated yesterday, which was legitimately seemed too hasty to many (Lawrence, by the way, is currently filming Adam McKay’s new movie for Netflix Don’t Look Up).

According to Justin Kroll of Deadline “Marvel has now started meeting the writers for the Fantastic 4, there is no script and it will be some time before filming begins”, while The DisInsider’s Skyler Shuler recalls: “Mahershala Ali was hired as Blade long before Marvel Studios hired him publicly and before the project found the writers. In any case, I don’t really trust this rumor from the Daily Telegraph “.

All I’m gonna say is this, Marvel just started meeting with writers on FANTASTIC FOUR, there is no script and it will be awhile before this film starts shooting – Justin Kroll (@krolljvar) February 21, 2021

