update for the BTB mode and to counter the incoming cheaters – Nerd4.life

The development team of Halo Infinite has now indicated their plans for future updates for the free to play shooter, including some improvements for Big Team Battle (BTB) and for countering cheaters.

In a blog post, community director Brian Jarrard said that the 343 team is now “largely back in action,” and that the current goal is to apply a fix to BTB mode problems of Halo Infinite that have been going on for weeks. “As you know, we’ve been dealing with some frustrating issues with BTB almost since launch and – despite some attempts to fix and mitigate it before the holiday break – we haven’t been able to fix it all,” he said. Jarrard. “Although BTB is still playable, there are matchmaking problems that increase as players and team sizes increase.”

343 has put together a “task force“who worked on Halo Infinite’s BTB issues over the holidays, and this team has now identified a fix for the” core problem “affecting the mode. The update has entered a testing phase last week and” so far looks positive, ”Jarrard said.

The update will have to go through a certification phase and, if approved for publication, will be distributed in the future: 343 does not yet have a precise date for when this could happen.

“The next steps are to continue testing and then move on to the certification process as we prepare to release a hot fix / patch for this issue,” added Jarrard. “It’s a little too early to give one date, but be aware that our goal is to release the update as soon as possible, making sure it doesn’t have any other unwanted impact on Halo Infinite. It won’t happen this week, but let’s hope it’s not too far off and we’ll share an update as soon as we get a better idea of ​​a release date. ”

Characters from Halo Infinite online

Jarrard also admitted that he knows that Halo Infinite fans are eager for more updates in addition to improvements to the BTB mode. One of the main concerns is the cheating. Thankfully, a patch to address some of the problem appears to be scheduled for mid-February.

“We are actively evaluating the situation and are working to include as much as possible in the February update, always ensuring that there are no negative impacts or regressions to other parts of Halo Infinite,” said Jarrard.

Jarrard also thanked the fans for their support and feedback, promising that the team will continue to work hard. Finally, we know that the Halo Infinite team has been looking for a designer for the monetization of multiplayer for months.