Update of the pandemic plan in Lombardy, ok by the Health Commission





Green light from the Pirellone Health and Social Policies Commission to the update of the Regional strategic operational plan for preparedness and response to an influenza pandemic (PANFLU 2021-2023), better known by the old name of regional pandemic plan.

“With this update, Lombardy Region further improves its intervention plan in the pandemic period. Covid-19 has indelibly marked the experiences of each of us and also at the institutional level it is clear that all the necessary initiatives must be put in place to be prepared for new and eventual events of this type “. He declares it Emanuele Montipresident of the Health and Social Policies Commission at the Pirellone, on the sidelines of the session.

«The regional pandemic plan – continues Emanuele Monti – was drawn up in line with the national plan, which is the guiding tool in the pandemic period as also provided for by the Constitution. For this reason, we approved an amendment specifying the need for link the actions of the Region with those of the central state, in particular with regard to the purchase, storage and management of masks and other devices of individual protection “. The Plan now arrives in the Regional Council and will be discussed in the session of May 17th.