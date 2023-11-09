Update on Justin Fields, Khalil Herbert – NBC Sports Chicago

The biggest Bears news of the day was that head coach Matt Eberfus announced that Justin Fields will not start against the Panthers on Thursday Night Football because he has not been medically cleared to play, then based on his progress on Thursday. But the door was left open for Fields’ return. forenoon

“There’s a little bit of time left but again, when he’s out we’ll declare him out,” Eberflus said. “Right now we’re still listing him as a suspect.”

Reading Eberflus’ entire press conference between the lines, it doesn’t look like Fields will play against the Panthers. The head coach was less opaque about the status of other starting players. Tremaine Edmunds (knee), Nate Davis (ankle), Khary Blasingame (concussion) are all out. Backup cornerback Terrell Smith is also out with mononucleosis.

With Edmunds out, Jack Sanborn will take over as the second starting middle linebacker. Sanborn was a standout defensive player during the Week 9 loss to the Saints. Taven Jenkins will replace Davis. Like Sanborn, Jenkins has made big positive impacts during his tenure at right guard, particularly in run blocking. When Blassingame lost, the Bears tried several players as the lead blocker, including tight end Robert Tonian. It will be interesting to see how the Bears adjust their offense over several days to prepare for life without a fullback.

Finally, running back Khalil Herbert, wide receiver Equanimus St. Brown and cornerback Josh Blackwell all practiced fully, yet remained on injured reserve. Each individual is considered questionable to play, but each individual will need to be placed back on the active roster before suiting up.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.