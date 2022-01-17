Update to iOS 15 mandatory? Here’s what could happen

The percentages of users who have updated their Apple devices to iOS 15 are lower than usual. Here’s how Apple might move

The software updates of Apple are among the most anticipated and discussed of the year. Many new features are usually introduced, both in terms of interface and actual functionality. And the response from users is there for all to see, with update percentages that are very high every year.

With iOS 15, however, something seems to have changed. Although the numbers exceed the 60% of the total of compatible devices, Apple still does not seem to be satisfied. Especially if the data is compared with what happened after the release of iOS 13 and iOS 14. But what could happen to reverse the trend?

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED >>> iPad Pro with wireless charging, but not only: Apple’s plans for the future

Apple, the moves to encourage the update of iOS 15

For what reason iOS 15 wasn’t it as successful as its predecessors? Hard to say at the moment. One of the factors that is pushing users to remain faithful to iOS 14 are the security updates, always punctual and that have reached the last with the previous version of the operating system. However, Apple is not there, and is studying some alternative moves to try to reverse the trend.

MAYBE YOU ALSO INTEREST >>> Apple, 2022 does not start well: new prices (upwards) on the App Store

First of all with the notifications. You may have noticed it too, but there are a lot more update-related alerts coming in lately and they are more invasive than ever. The second way could be it stop to security updates on iOS 14, so as to force users to go to the updated operating system. Finally, the removal of the so-called “middle ways”. Or after iOS 14.8 there will be no 14.8.1, but directly iOS 15. If you too have therefore made the decision to remain faithful to the previous version of the system software, know that in the coming months you may be “forced” to update your device.