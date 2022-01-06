updated data from Fiaso

According to the latest Fiaso report, 72% of those hospitalized for Covid in intensive care are no vaxes, half of whom were in good health and had no comorbidities before arriving at the hospital. The number of pediatric hospitalizations is increasing by up to 86%, in particular for children under 4 years of age.

Turn on notifications to receive updates on

In Italy, hospitalizations for Covid have increased by over 25% in the last week, with an even more significant increase in patients pediatric which in 7 days have doubled: the hospitalizations of under 18s record an increase of 86%. This is what emerges from the latest monitoring for the period 28 December – 4 January carried out by the sentinel hospitals of the Italian Federation of health and hospital companies (Fiaso). The survey was carried out on a total of 1,860 adult and 123 pediatric patients.

The situation of hospitalizations in the medical area and in intensive care

Among the most interesting data, there are those concerning the type of hospitalized patients in the medical area and in intensive care in recent days. As for the ordinary departments, the presence of unvaccinated patients is 52% and the difference in age between vaccinated and unvaccinated is also important: the former are on average 71 years old, the latter 63 years old. The state of health between the two categories is also different: 70% of the vaccinated patients suffer from serious pathologies, while about half of the unvaccinated patients (49%) were in complete good health before Covid.

With regard to intensive care, in one week the growth in the wards of Fiaso sentinel hospitals was 13%, lower than that recorded in ordinary hospitalizations. The proportion between vax and no vax patients remains stable: non-vaccinated patients admitted to resuscitation are 72% of the total. Half of no vax, before ending up in the hospital, he enjoyed good healthee had no comorbidities. The youngest is 18, the oldest 83. On the other hand, 28% are vaccinated in intensive care: over two thirds are affected by other serious diseases that could have determined a reduced efficacy of the vaccine and 85% of cases are people who have been administered two doses of the vaccine for over 4 months and have not yet received the third dose.

With Omicron more and more children in hospital: double the number of admissions among minors

The situation in the pediatric wards

A separate focus is dedicated to children. In the week 28 December – 3 January, patients under 18 have increased by 86%. In the 4 pediatric hospitals and in the pediatric wards of the sentinel hospitals, the number of hospitalized children increased from 66 to 123 and is tripled the number of children in intensive care 2 to 6 in one week. Among the young patients, 62% are between 0 and 4 years old and are therefore in an age group that cannot be vaccinated. “The doubling of pediatric hospitalizations, in particular children under 4 years – commented the President of Fiaso, Giovanni Migliore – must lead to a rapid acceleration of the vaccination campaign: the adult vaccine to date represents the only weapon we have to provision to protect the smallest and most vulnerable who cannot yet be vaccinated “.