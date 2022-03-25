Updated Guidelines Suggest Early Mobilization for Spinal Injuries

New guidelines direct patients to discontinue the use of back braces and cervical collars when possible.

The new research recommendation is to provide surgical stabilization of the patient, when indicated, as outlined in updated guidelines on early treatment of spinal injuries, recently published by the American College of Surgeons Trauma Quality Programs ( ACS).

This is an 87-page document that covers an initial assessment of the spine, classification and management of the injury, care of the spinal cord injured patient, and implementation and integration of best practice guidelines. from the trauma center.

This document was developed from evidence-based literature and input from leading experts in the fields of neurosurgery, orthopedic surgery, and critical care. The Interdisciplinary Group of Special Interest on Spinal Cord Injuries of the American Congress of Rehabilitation Medicine provided the group with guidance on the sections related to prevention, the mobilization and rehabilitation.

The expert’s opinion

Christine Cocanour, professor of clinical surgery at UC Davis Health in Sacramento, who is chair of the Trauma Best Practice Guidelines Committee, noted, “As our committee thought about potential topics for new best practice, trauma to the column was a main topic because, although it is relatively rare, it can have devastating consequences, and there is a series of management areas that remain controversial.

Among areas that required clarification there is the issue of immobilization and whether to immobilize the spinal cord injuries or spinal fractures. The reaction of many non-spinal trauma specialists is to immobilize the involved area rather than risk injury. permanent spinal cord. But this can often be unnecessary and can prevent the mobilization much-needed early

For nonsurgical injuries, new ACS guidelines require suspension braces when possible in favor of the mobilization early patient. If surgical stabilization is needed, it must occur early.

Orthopedic spine surgeon at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center in Torrance, California, Kevin Rolfe, said surgeons have overused spinal immobilization, which is concerning.

