updates for 2022

SEVEN YEARS AND DON’T FEEL THEM – The current generation of the Mazda MX-5, the fourth, dates back to 2015. Since then, the Japanese house has continued its constant work of updating, with more or less large innovations from year to year, to keep the rear-wheel drive spiderina up to date. For 2022, there are some innovations relating to equipment and driver assistance systems.

NEW COLORS – The Mazda MX-5 edition 2022 it can already be ordered, but will arrive in dealerships in March. As always, it is available both with a canvas roof (now in blue, in addition to red and black), and with a retractable hard top, and is offered in new colors, such as Platinum Quartz with matching nappa leather interiors. in Terracotta Brown.

ELECTRONICS HELP STABILITY – All the Mazda MX-5 now have the KPC (Kinematic Posture Control) system as standard, which slightly brakes the inner rear wheel when cornering, thus reducing roll and stabilizing the car which maintains a flatter stance. The KPC, in the most committed driving on winding roads, recognizes the difference in speed between the rear wheels in real time and reacts by increasing the level of intervention just enough to refine the response of the rear and stabilize the car. According to Mazda, thanks to the KPC, driving becomes more engaging, increasing the car’s responsiveness and increasing driving pleasure. It completes the range of driving assistance systems, enclosed in the i-Activsense package, which includes emergency braking in the city, blind spot monitoring, driver fatigue detection system and adaptive LED headlights.

KNOWN ENGINES – The Mazda MX-5 continues to be offered with the well-known 4-cylinder petrol engines Skyactiv-G 1.5 from 132 PS And Skyactiv-G 2.0 from 184 PS combined with a 6-speed manual gearbox. Two versions: Exceed and Sport, combined with the 1.5 and 2.0 liters respectively. The list price starts from 32,100 euros up to 35,750 euros for the version with canvas roof, to reach 38,250 euros for the RF version with a folding hard top, combined exclusively with the most powerful engine and the Sport set-up.