Updates for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3, Flip3 and various Xiaomi, Huawei and Nokia

Make yourself comfortable, because the collection of software updates we see today is particularly rich and touches devices from Samsung, LG, POCO, Xiaomi, Redmi, Huawei and Nokia. In the midst of all this there are smartphones and smartwatches, there are stable versions and beta releases, minor updates and major updates.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Z Flip3 5G: the news of the update

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G (here is our review) and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G (here is our review) have already started receiving the stable update to Android 12 with One UI 4 attached (here is our test on Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra ), however, the first problems, even decidedly annoying, did not take long to emerge.

The more than justified complaints from users convinced Samsung to take a step back and go back to work on the major update for the two leaflets in the branch Beta of the One UI 4 based on Android 12: one has just been released new build of the One UI 4 beta for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G And Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G.

According to the first comments arrived on the Samsung Community forum, the new ZUL4 firmware contains the fix of the problems encountered in the stable release. The posts also point out that users may experience installation difficulties, so a backup is strongly recommended before proceeding.

here is the changelog official translated from Korean:

Fixed the phenomenon of booting into safe mode or entering recovery mode after update – When booting after update, all values ​​changed to 16: 9 or 4: 3 aspect ratio are changed back to the app default

Instagram, Link does not open in some apps such as Facebook

Kiwoom Securities app does not run

LG Wing: the news of the update

The adventure of LG in the world of smartphones it is running out more than ever, but now the very special LG WING is receiving a software update: in the USA, the Verizon version of the device is finally getting the update to Android 11 with attached security patches of November 2021.

Among the innovations mentioned in the changelog are notification bubbles, Focus Mode in the quick settings, extended support for Emergency Alerts and little else. LG’s customization hasn’t undergone major changes.

POCO F3 GT, Xiaomi Mi Note 10, 10 Pro, Redmi Note 10S: the news of the updates

In the last few days, numerous updates have been released for various POCO, Redmi and Xiaomi smartphones. Here are some worthy of mention:

POCO F3 GT started receiving the MIUI-V12.5.7.0.RKJINXM; it is for the Indian market and is a Partial Release.

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 is updating in Indonesia (MIUI-V12.5.4.0.RFDIDXM), but above all, together with the Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro model, in Europe: also in this case it is a Partial Release, it is the MIUI- V12.5.5.0.RFDEUXM and is currently not available in Germany, UK, France and Poland.

Redmi Note 10S (here’s our review) is updating to MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition, the MIUI-V12.5.5.0.RKLTRXM build was released in Turkey.

Huawei P40 Lite and Watch GT 2: the news of the updates

Huawei Watch GT 2 is receiving the stable update of December 2021, however, like Huawei P40 Lite, it is also receiving an update in the beta channel.

This month’s update of Huawei Watch GT 2 introduces version 11.0.14.68/67, the roll out started from China but will soon expand to other markets. No new features are reported, the changelog speaks only of system stability optimizations.

Recently, as we told you, Huawei has also created a beta program for the smartwatches of this series and now the public beta 11.0.14.68. The rich changelog talks about, among other things, support for other third-party apps via AppGallery and a new lock screen function for security. Here it is integral:

Application: Supports the installation of more third-party apps from AppGallery. System: Added lock screen password function for more security. Sports: Added sunrise and sunset displays for outdoor sports.

The pace zone can be displayed during the running process to help you exercise scientifically.

The device can be linked with the third-party data of Huawei mobile phones and sports equipment.

You can keep the screen always on during exercise, which is convenient for viewing real-time exercise data. Health: The heart health research application can be installed to directly measure heart health-related data on the watch.

Improves the menstrual cycle function, you can manually record the cycle through the watch.

Regarding Huawei P40 Lite, the roll out update via OTA weighs heavily 2.67 GB and for a good reason: it contains the EMUI 12 Beta complete with a December 2021 security patch. Here is the complete firmware changelog JNY-LX1 12.0.0.120 (C432E4R5P2log):

List of Changes

This update introduces EMUI 12 and provides an intuitive interface, a cross-device control panel and various useful functions. Innovative interactions [Font]

Supports more flexible font adjustment, in which you can adjust the font size and width with a slider. [Neuromorphic Design]

Applies the concept of neuromorphism to UI elements. Simple colors, tones, shadows and highlights are used to achieve a more realistic effect. [Smart Folders]

Supports pressing and holding app folders on the home screen to enlarge them and make the apps within them easier to access. [Notification

Panel and Control Panel ] Allows you to swipe down from the top left of the screen to access the Notifications panel to view notifications, and swipe down from the top right of the screen to access the control panel for shortcuts.

Adds an audio control area to the control panel to make it easy to switch between different audio devices and apps. Smart life in all scenarios [Huawei Share]

Improves the transfer speed of Huawei Share for faster file sharing between Huawei phones, tablets and laptops. [ MeeTime]

Adds the MeeTime app that allows you to make HD voice and video calls over WiFi or a data network.

Adds support for screen sharing during video calls, which allows you to tag and share key information in video chats.

Notes: MeeTime is only available in certain countries and regions: https://consumer.huawei.com/en/support/content/en-us00956296/

Nokia X20 5G: the news of the update

Nokia X20 5G allowed to try the Android 12 Developer Preview for a few months, however now it is finally receiving the stable update. The roll out takes place gradually and in the first batch of affected markets there are various countries but not Italy.

Build V2.350 comes with a 2.18GB OTA file and also includes November 2021 security patches.

As seen paragraph by paragraph, not all these updates are already rolled out by us. In any case, you can manually search for them like this:

for Samsung, “Settings> Software Updates> Download and Install“;

for Xiaomi, POCO and Redmi, “Settings> System info> MIUI version> Check for updates“;

for Huawei, “Settings > Update System > Check for Updates“;

for Huawei Watch GT 2, connect the device to the smartphone using the app Huawei Health, open the application, touch the item “Devices“And then the device name, select”Firmware update”, Then follow the instructions on the screen.

for Nokia, “Settings> System> System update“.

