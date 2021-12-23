Updates for Samsung, OnePlus, OPPO, Xiaomi, Motorola and Huawei

The updates they do not even stop in the Christmas period and it is already time to welcome many new firmware. They are in fact receiving updates Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G, Samsung Galaxy A71, Samsung Galaxy A32 5G, Samsung Galaxy Tab S6, Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 3, OnePlus 7 And 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T And 7T Pro, OPPO Find X2, OPPO Find X2 Pro, OPPO Reno6, OPPO Reno5 And Reno5 Marvel Edition, OPPO A74 5G, Xiaomi Mi A3, Motorola Edge + and even the smartwatch Huawei Watch GT 2. Let’s find out all the news.

New updates Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G, Galaxy A71 and Galaxy A32 5G

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G, Samsung Galaxy A71 And Samsung Galaxy A32 5G are updated with the security patches of December 2021: the firmware in distribution are respectively G781BXXS4CUL3, A715FXXS8BUL1 And A326U1UES6AUL1 and they do not seem to integrate other important innovations.

The rollout concerns several European countries for Galaxy S20 FE 5G and Galaxy A71, while it started in the USA for Galaxy A32 5G. You may have to wait a few more days for it to arrive on your smartphone.

New updates Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 and Galaxy Tab Active 3

Similar update for Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 And Galaxy Tab Active 3, which are welcoming the security patches of December 2021. For the first, the firmware is being distributed T865XXS5CUL1, for the second the T575XXU3BUL2. The news shouldn’t be much: in addition to the security fixes, there should be only generic bugfixes and stability improvements.

New updates OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro

OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T And OnePlus 7T Pro update with the OxygenOS 11.0.5.1, waiting to receive Android 12 and OxygenOS 12. The download required is about 170 MB and the news are not many: we find the security patches of December 2021, stability improvements and the correction of a bug regarding the sending of multimedia files on WhatsApp.

Distribution has already begun to touch the European market and therefore the update could arrive at any moment.

New updates OPPO Find X2, Find X2 Pro, Reno6, Reno5 and A74 5G

OPPO Find X2 And Find X2 Pro update from India and Indonesia to ColorOS 12 based on Android 12. The distribution of the stable version starts a month after the opening of the beta phase. The important update will arrive over the next few weeks on smartphones around the world: to get your hands on it you will probably have to wait a little longer.

OPPO Reno6, OPPO Reno5, Reno5 Marvel Edition And A74 5G instead they are about to receive the ColorOS 12 in version beta: The test program currently covers India and Indonesia and is limited to 5000 users for each model.

Xiaomi Mi A3 update news

Xiaomi Mi A3 receives a substantial update weighing more than 450 MB: the version is being distributed 12.0.17.0 RFQMIXM based on Android 11, probably with the security patch December 2021. An official changelog has not been unveiled, but given the size it is likely that the news may be other (mostly bugfixes and various stability improvements).

Having already received two major releases the smartphone shouldn’t get Android 12.

Motorola Edge + update news

Motorola Edge + receives a new software update. This is the version RPB31.Q1-19-58-30-4, and among the news we have the December 2021 security patch. We remind you that the smartphone is in the list released by the manufacturer which includes the devices that will receive Android 12: however, we will have to wait until 2022.

New update Huawei Watch GT 2

In the midst of many Android smartphones, the smartwatch is also updated Huawei Watch GT 2. In rollout the version 11.0.14.90 for the 46 mm and the 11.0.14.68 for the 42 mm: the weight is about 250 MB and we find several new features.

These include a PIN lock function, sunrise and sunset display for outdoor training, support for the display of pace intervals, support for the Always On Display for exercises and the debut of Petal Maps as an app. pre-installed.

How to update Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G, Galaxy A71, Galaxy A32 5G, Galaxy Tab S6, Galaxy Tab Active 3, OnePlus 7, 7 Pro, 7T and 7T Pro, OPPO Find X2 and Find X2 Pro, OPPO Reno6, Reno5, A74 5G , Xiaomi Mi A3, Motorola Edge + and Huawei Watch GT 2

To update Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G, Galaxy A71, Galaxy A32 5G, Galaxy Tab S6 and Galaxy Tab Active 3 you can go to the system settings, following the path “Software updates> Download and Install”.

Similar speech for OnePlus 7, 7 Pro, 7T and 7T Pro, OPPO Find X2 and Find X2 Pro, Xiaomi Mi A3 and Motorola Edge +: you can try to search for new updates from the system settings. The updates for OPPO Reno6, Reno5 to A74 5G concern for the moment only members of the beta program.

The update for Huawei Watch GT 2 can instead be downloaded through the Huawei Health app, available on the paired smartphone.