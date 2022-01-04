Updates from James Webb. Tensioning of the heat shield has started

NASA held a press conference today to update on the status of the James Webb Space Telescope. The space telescope is in fact in the last phase of preparation of its heat shield. In the first days of the year the two lateral arms were extended, which opened the five layers of Kepton into their final rhombus shape. The tensioning phases have now formally begun, which by moving various pulleys and cables, place the five layers in their final shape. Bill Ochs, James Webb’s project manager said that this unfolding will still last two or three days for all five layers. Ochs went on to say that once the heat shield is ready, approximately 70-75% of critical failure points will be overcome.

Between January 2nd and 3rd, the James Webb team also had the opportunity to take, first a short break, then more time to better study the situation of the James Webb and his environment. This was possible because the timeline of the opening of the heat shield is quite variable, and any operation can be performed with relative calm. In the last day I am two small problems were also addressed. The first concerned the performance of the telescope’s solar panel. The second concerned the temperatures detected on some engines necessary for the deployment of the heat shield.

Both problems were solved by resetting the solar panel settings to better suit the space environment and moving the telescope slightly. This placed the motors in a less irradiated position, which allowed them to cool. Northrop Grumman engineer Amy Lo confirmed that both the solar panels and the heat shield motors are “clean and nominal“. The release of the heat shield is now expected to run smoothly.

The next steps

Throughout the day today, NASA teams will continue tensioning the first layer, followed by the other four on Tuesday and Wednesday. Once tensioning of the five layers of the heat shield is complete, the telescope’s secondary mirror will begin opening, and is supported by a deployable tripod support structure. The secondary mirror is a convex circular mirror 0.74 meters in diameter.

Once the secondary mirror is released, the six side mirrors of the James Webb will begin to open. This operation should take place between 8 and 10 January. Once completed the telescope will be in its final position, and the next 10 days will be used to move and calibrate each of the 18 segments of the telescope. The arrival at the Lagrangian point L2 is then scheduled for January 26th.

Update January 4 09:00

