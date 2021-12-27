Updates on the journey of the James Webb Space Telescope

As science and space enthusiasts know, on 25 December 2021 the James Webb space telescope which is now heading to its final position orbiting the second Lagrange point 1.5 million km from Earth. Operations are currently nominal and everything is proceeding as planned.

After separation from the higher stage ofAriane 5, the solar panel for power was released and the first ignition of the engines (MCC-1a) started 12.5 hours after launch was performed. Finally the high gain antenna was deployed. NASA, through its associate administrator Thomas Zurbuchen, complimented ESA And Arianespace for the defined launch “almost perfect”. Thanks to the precision that the vector was capable of, the JWST can save fuel by avoiding additional trajectory corrections.

Zurbuchen he wrote in a message on social networks “Thanks for the smooth and accurate launch, Arianespace. Although we will only be able to quantify the exact impact upon completion of deployment and all engine firings, we know this increased accuracy has helped us save fuel. This will allow for a longer mission to the Webb telescope “.

The latest information on the James Webb Space Telescope

As written above, after separation from the rocket’s upper stage, the JWST released his solar panel. To the surprise of more than one person this was released sooner than expected. However, it was not an error or a malfunction, quite the contrary. The motivation is precisely linked to the launch “perfect” from Ariane 5, as demonstrated by Stéphane Israël (CEO of Arianespace) in a tweet.

The release of the solar panel James Webb space telescope was commanded based on a series of parameters, as explained by an engineer. In particular, activation occurs based on measurements of the angular velocity. When the sensors detect that the parameters are eligible for release, an internal command is sent. The advance compared to the timeline is due to the “gentle push” given by the upper stage of the Ariane 5 which made it possible to reduce the movements capable of damaging the panels.

Once this critical point was overcome (without it, the telescope could not work), there was then the opening of the antenna section at 16:00 on December 26th (Italian time). Here we find an antenna that will allow to transmit 28.6 GB of scientific data twice a day. Unlike the Martian rovers you will not need a satellite to do it “from the bridge”. Deep Space Network antennas will be used to communicate directly with the James Webb space telescope.

In these hours the JWST is crossing the orbit of the Moon. Despite everything, it is not actually close to our natural satellite but has already passed the lunar perigee. Its relative speed is 1.25 km / s or 4500 km / h. The speed is not extremely high and the Earth’s gravitational attraction is drawing it towards itself, so soon there will be the second ignition of the engines (MCC-1b) of the three planned. Currently its journey to the second Lagrange point is 26% complete and a portion of the lower sun shield will be released in the next few hours.

