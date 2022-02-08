updates on Zapata’s injury

Atalanta and the fantasy coaches who bet on Duvan Zapata are anxious for its conditions. The forward of the Goddess stopped in Sunday’s match against Cagliari and is likely to stay out for a long time.
Zapata injury: the Atalanta statement
“The Nerazzurri at work this afternoon at the Centro Bortolotti in Zingonia in view of the quarter-final of the 2021-2022 Italian Cup Frecciarossa against Fiorentina scheduled for Thursday at 6 pm at the Gewiss Stadium. Also apart from Miranchuk. Tomorrow, Wednesday 9 February, preparation will continue with another afternoon session, again at the Bortolotti Center and closed doors.
Atalanta BC announces that, tomorrow, the player Duván Zapata will undergo a check-up by Professor Orava in Turku “.
Atalanta: how serious is Zapata’s injury?
Zapata will be in Finland tomorrow at Professor Orava for a more detailed visit after the new injury. Orava is very well known in the football world for having operated on many players, including Spinazzola, for tendon problems. For the moment it is unclear whether Zapata will have to undergo surgery given that the Nerazzurri are talking about a check-up visit. Already tomorrow, however, important news should arrive in this sense. So pay attention to Zapata’s conditions: the situation is not the best.
Zapata injury: how Atalanta’s attack on Fantasy Football changes
Without Zapata, space for Muriel as a starter until the end of the season. In fact, with the farewell of Piccoli, he remains the only center forward in the squad available to Gasperini. To understand what will be the module that the technician will adopt on a permanent basis: it is difficult to re-propose at this point the 4-2-3-1 that he would have wanted to choose definitively, two options remain on the table:
- the 3-4-1-2, with Malinovskyi advanced as a second striker alongside Muriel and one of Boga, Mihaila, Miranchuk, Pasalic and Pessina behind them;
- 3-4-2-1, a more probable choice given the abundance of attacking midfielders that Atalanta has: Terminal offensive Muriel, behind him Malinovskyi and probably Pasalic, ready to take over Boga, Mihaila, Miranchuk and Pessina with the latter who can also retreat to the median if necessary alongside one between De Roon and Freuler. Without forgetting the wild card Koopmeiners who, just like Pessina, is able to act in midfield as well as a few meters ahead.