updates on Zapata’s injury

Zapata injury: the Atalanta statement

“The Nerazzurri at work this afternoon at the Centro Bortolotti in Zingonia in view of the quarter-final of the 2021-2022 Italian Cup Frecciarossa against Fiorentina scheduled for Thursday at 6 pm at the Gewiss Stadium. Also apart from Miranchuk. Tomorrow, Wednesday 9 February, preparation will continue with another afternoon session, again at the Bortolotti Center and closed doors.

Atalanta BC announces that, tomorrow, the player Duván Zapata will undergo a check-up by Professor Orava in Turku “.