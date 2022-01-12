upgrade for PS5 and remake of the first chapter on the way? – Multiplayer.it

Red Dead Redemption 2 still has thenext gen upgrade for PS5 (and probably Xbox Series X | S) in the works, with a possible presentation in the course of 2022, as well as the project of remake of the first chapter, Red Dead Redemption, with news that could arrive soon, according to an insider.

There is nothing official and even in this case it is rumors, but in the download of rumors launched by the Twitter user AccountNGT, which in the past has stood out for very precise predictions in particular on Star Wars Eclipse, some statements have also been made on the western game of Rockstar Games.

Always brief answers, in line with the question and answer session that AccountNGT had organized in recent days, but it is interesting to note the answer to the question of a user who asked what possibility there was of having a patch for PS5 of Red Dead Redemption 2 quest year or if the remake of the first was still in production.

“There are very good chances for the announcement, but I think there is little hope for the release,” in 2022, the insider said. The answer is not very clear, but it would seem yes for both questions, so according to AccountNGT in 2022 Rockstar Games should to announce both the next-gen upgrade of Red Dead Redemption 2 and the remake of the first Red Dead Redemption.

Of course, both titles should also come up Xbox Series X | S, only Microsoft consoles are not mentioned in the question. An update for the next gen consoles is likely, although considering the biblical times that GTA 5 is already demanding, it could really take some time. Meanwhile, on Red Dead Online, users are furious at Rockstar Games over the lack of content.