upgrade from PS4 to PS5 impossible with the physical version – Nerd4.life

GTA The Trilogy: Definitive Edition arrived in stores in physical version, but apparently with this it is unable to upgrade from PS4 to PS5, therefore – if officially confirmed – this is a factor to take into consideration when thinking about buying.

There is no specific communication from Rockstar Games yet, but some user reports reveal that purchasing the physical version for PS4 of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition on PS4 does not allow the free upgrade to PS5, thus forcing a new purchase of the next gen version.

On the contrary, according to user Ben Turpin on Twitter, the physical edition Xbox One version allows the upgrade to the Xbox Series X | S version, probably through the standard system of Smart Delivery, but it is rather strange that Rockstar Games has not foreseen a compensation between PS4 and PS5 as many publishers are doing nowadays regardless of a centralized system from Sony.

Another user, called Wes Fido on Twitter, also reported the screenshot of a chat he had with the official support of Rockstar Games in which a spokesperson confirms that the upgrade from PS4 to PS5 is not planned for the physical edition of the game. The upgrade to PS5 is free for those who own the digital version of GTA The Trilogy: Definitive Edition, which makes the matter even more absurd, representing a distinct disadvantage for those who buy the game in physical version.

In the chat, the Rockstar Games operator reports that this it’s not a bug but this is precisely the way in which the publisher has decided to act with regard to the game in the physical version. This too can therefore be added to the various controversies that have characterized this collection since its launch, such as the various technical problems detected and in general a quality level not quite up to the expected standards, as also demonstrated by our review of GTA The Trilogy.