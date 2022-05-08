Upgrade to PS5 for free with these PS4 games for less than 20 euros

These PS4 games have a free upgrade to PS5 and are currently on sale for less than 20 euros.

If what you are looking for right now is to play for very little, this is your place. But if in addition to that you have two versions of the game on PlayStation for the price of one, the offer improves.

These are a series of discounted PS4 games that have a free upgrade to PS5 and cost less than 20 euros.

We are not going to say that it is a good combo, but PS Store right now has a vein within reach very few digital game stores.

To make matters worse, they are quite current games, which continue to be played to the fullest today and some of them are even going to have a sequel not too long from now.

Like so many other times, there are genres for all tastes. Roguelite, action, FPS, virtual reality… A cocktail of emotions on offer that will be difficult to refuse.

If with all this you are ready, we are going to start taking advantage of the fact that recently it has been the star wars day with one of his most successful recent games.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order was the new from EA and Respawn in the Star Wars saga. It is set between episodes III (Revenge of the Sith) and IV (A New Hope) and shortly after Order 66; we control Padawan Cal Kestis, who survived her.

The story is canon in the universe and begins when Cal has an accident and makes use of his abilities, it will be when the Empire sends the Second Sister to hunt him down. With a discount of 80%, it is for € 9.99 in the PS Store ready to play on PS5.

DOOM Eternal

DOOM Eternal is the sequel to Doom, the reboot of the legendary FPS saga Developed by Bethesda and ID Software. Again as the space marine Doom Slayer you will have to fight against demons that have invaded Earth, Mars and the moon of Phobos (among others).

With new tools like the meat hook, new demons and the return of the most legendary ones, this title needs little introduction; It’s part of the games for less than €20 campaign on the PS Store. Get it with a 50% discount and for €19.99 at the PS Store.

The Ascent

The Ascent is a solo and cooperative action RPG shooter set in Veles, an overpopulated cyberpunk world where this environment is mixed with an isometric action formula.

You are an enslaved worker of the Ascension Group and one day you find yourself involved in a whirlwind of events. The Group closes for unknown reasons and the survival of your district is at risk, take up arms to find out the rest for its 35% offer and its €19.49 on the PS Store.

Hades

Hades is a title of Super Giant Games, a roguelite where dying is an obligation to gradually improve your world. Here we leave you with your analysis for PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S.

Hades is the infernal adventure of Zagreus, son of the God of the Underworld who must explore every inch of the underworld. Fearsome enemies, final bosses and the improvement of your skills little by little are some of its attractions, the 25% offer is not much, but its price of €18.74 in the PS Store is.

Death’s Door

Death’s Door It is a Zelda-type game, as we have already analyzed for you, the work of Acid Nerve (Titan Souls), where you are introduced to a raven as the protagonist, known as Reaper and collector of souls.

But just the soul assigned to you disappeared and you will have to fight to find them and restore order. Fighting, exploration, dungeons, puzzles and even an isometric perspective, all thanks to its 30% discount and for €13.99 on the PS Store.

Immortals: Fenyx Rising

Immortals: Fenyx Rising is a mythological and colossal adventure, as we have already analyzed. It is an open world set in Greek mythology that offers incredible freedom of exploration, magic, puzzles and many parallels with Zelda Breath of the Wild.

Play as Fenyx, a new winged demi-deity who has to save the Greek gods. The fate of the world hangs in the balance, so you are the last hope of the gods. Take advantage of its 72% discount to buy it for €19.59 at the PS Store.

ghostrunner

Ghostrunner is a first-person shooter game developed by One More Level, 3D Realms, and Slipgate Ironworks. It is set in a future after a global cataclysm where humanity lives in a tower.

This one was built by The Architect, but he mysteriously died years ago. We will be a cyber-warrior, a person who can do parkour at full speed. Thanks to its 65% discount, you have it for €10.49 in the PS Store.

Greedfall

Greedfall is an action role-playing game developed by the Spiders team and published by Focus. The title drinks from classics like Dragon Age Inquisition and is set in a fictional universe inspired by 17th-century Europe.

As De Sardet you have to protect your cousin who is the Governor during the journey to Teer Fradee to find the cure for Malachia, a disease that decimates the continent. With its 70% discount and €10.49 on the PS Store, its offer speaks for itself.

The Persistence

The Persistence is an infiltration horror game that first launched on PS4 and PSVR and was later ported to Switch in a more than superb way. Although there are differences with the version of the Sony console (the multiplayer has been eliminated), in our analysis you can learn more about this entertaining adventure.

Firesprite is the studio in charge of this survival horror aboard a spaceship of the same name as the game and that has drifted into a black hole. Thanks to its 70% discount, the passage to access the interior of the ship costs only €8.99 in the PS Store.

Balan Wonderworld

Balan Wonderworld is a 3D platform action game created by Balan Company, which featured Yuji Naka and Naoto Oshima, co-creators of Sonic the Hedgehog and NiGHT into Dreams. We control Emma and Leo, two young people who are drawn into a dream world.

The game had a very uneven reception, but despite this it has a very particular essence that encourages you to try it out. It will be necessary to restore happiness in the hearts and minds of the inhabitants using more than 80 costumes, each with its appearance and ability, if you are interested in its 70% discount, it leaves it at € 11.99 in the PS Store.

And with this last one we have finished this series of PS4 games with free upgrade to PS5 for less than 20 euros.

