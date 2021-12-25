upgrade to PS5 of the PS Plus copy blocked for some users – Nerd4.life

Tech

Final Fantasy 7 Remake: upgrade to PS5 of the PS Plus copy blocked for some users

According to some reports on the net, those who have already carried out theupgrade to PS5 of a physical copy of Final Fantasy 7 Remake they cannot perform this step with the free version of the PlayStation Plus.

For the uninitiated, until recently all those who had redeemed the PS4 version of Final Fantasy 7 Remake thanks to the PlayStation Plus could not upgrade next-gen. Conversely, those who had purchased a physical or digital copy could upgrade to the PS5 version at no additional cost.

Things changed just a few days ago, when Square Enix announced that now even those who own a PS Plus copy of Final Fantasy 7 Remake can upgrade to the PS5 version at no additional cost. But apparently there is an exception.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake, a shot taken from the game

According to some testimonials, collected in a Resetera thread, all who have already upgraded from PS4 to PS5 of a retail copy in the past they cannot now perform the same switch with the PlayStation Plus version.

It is not clear if this is a mistake or a choice made by Square Enix and Sony, but undoubtedly the thing is creating several headaches for many players. Think for example of those who recently sold their physical copy of Final Fantasy 7 Remake thinking they could take advantage of the free upgrade of the one for PS Plus.

