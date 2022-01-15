World

Uphill road in Strasbourg for Maltese Metsola (Ppe)

Posted on

Voting to choose David Sassoli’s successor will begin on Tuesday in Strasbourg. Among the more than seven hundred MEPs called to elect the new president of the European assembly there will also be the debutante Camilla Laureti, who has just taken over from Sassoli.

The late president of the European Parliament had been voted in 2019 by a large majority including the three families of the popular, socialists and liberals. And in the agreement, which then led Sassoli to lead the institution, there was the idea of ​​a succession in the middle of the term. Which Sassoli himself endorsed, withdrawing his candidacy a few months ago. The Maltese Roberta Metsola (photo) of the European People’s Party should take her place. On Monday evening the nominations will be made official. At the moment there are four profiles in the field. In addition to Metsola, given as a favorite, precisely by virtue of this alternation agreement, there are the Swedish Alice Bah Kuhnke, former Minister of Culture of Gambian origin with positions on social rights diametrically opposed to those of Metsola. She is the candidate of the Greens but could split the front of the center-left in Strasbourg. The leftist group is also advancing one of its candidates with the Spanish Sira Rego. While the only man candidate is the Polish Kosma Zhotowski of the Conservatives and reformists.

The road to Metsola should be cleared, were it not for the growing discontent among the socialist group and among the radicals who do not want a staunch anti-abortionist as a representative of the European Parliament.

However, Metsola defends itself by recalling that the issue of abortion is not a European but a national competence. The president of the EPP, Manfred Weber, also defends his candidacy. “This election is not about politics and parties, but about the institution – comments Weber -. Metsola has a clear idea of ​​the presidential role, what this institution is and what needs to be done in the next two and a half years ».

