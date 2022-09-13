UPL charges the inks against the Board for looking the other way with the Faculty of Medicine for León

«The stale response of the Minister of Education of the Junta de Castilla y León to the statements issued last Friday by the rector of the University of León, Juan Francisco García Marín, dusting off the old claim of a Faculty of Medicine for León, returns to open unhealed wounds that are reminiscent of what over the years has ended in a refusal to implement this much-needed degree”, they declare from UPL.

“And we say stale in the statements of the education counselor because they remind us of those that previous education counselors made in 2008 and 2010, which ultimately close the doors to the option of the Faculty of Medicine for León in a similar way. closure to which it was maintained when in its day the university itself was required for León, ”says the Leon training.

UPL asserts that «the counselor, Rocío Lucas, has thrown balls out stating that the implementation of new degrees cannot be managed unilaterally, without even leaving open the possibility of a claim in government bodies. Some statements that make clear what the intention of the Junta de Castilla y León is and that it is a path already traveled since in 2007 the president of the College of Physicians of Castilla y León, José Luis Díaz Villarig, claimed for León a faculty of Medicine. A claim whose witness UPL took in its day carrying out a campaign to collect signatures and present motions».

lack of doctors



The political group maintains that “due to the lack of medical professionals in many areas of medicine, who do not find the appropriate generational change, as well as the fact of having a university hospital that only has a name, lacking a Faculty of Medicine that I support it, it becomes more necessary to accept the claim of the people of Leon to have a Faculty of Medicine, with what this would entail, not only of prestige for the university itself, but at the same time allowing the people of Leon not to have to go on pilgrimage to other universities to pursue his medical studies.

For this reason, from UPL in the León City Council, a motion of support is going to be presented to the Faculty of Medicine for the University of León.

Likewise, from UPL in the Cortes de Castilla y León in the plenary session to be held next Tuesday, a question will be asked of the president of the community so that he responds to all Leonese and makes the position of the Board clear.