UPN and Motagua are boring with a goalless match but with Fair Play in between; no yellow was recorded in the game

2022-02-20

Game with few emotions and no goals. Completely bored. This day UPN and Motagua they were selfish because they took care of themselves and didn’t think about the show. Of course, there was Fair Play since no yellow card was recorded. SEE MORE: Table of positions of the National League of Honduras In the end a bitter 0-0 for both institutions because Motagua missed an opportunity to get closer to the leader and because the UPN still not raised in the table of placements. It lags behind. Despite the draw, Diego Vazquez continues to maintain a fairly marked supremacy against The Wolves of the UPN. He chained seven games without losing against the academics and of 22 games in league history, he has only lost once, by 15 wins and 6 draws.

The Argentine strategist decided to rest important pieces since he has a trip to make towards United States to face the second leg of the round of 16 of the Concacaf Champions against Seattle Sounders. players like Marcelo Pereira, Marcelo Santos, Omar Elvir and Robert Moreirawho came on as a substitute, were not starters, clearly thinking about the international duel next Thursday in Seattle. A VERY POOR GAME… Clear actions are counted on the fingers of a single hand since there were several approaches, but without clarity. At 8′ the one who warned first were the blues through Denil Maldonado who was incredibly close to the goal.

At 31′ Samuel Elvir wanted to cheer up but jonathan rougier I was attentive to the appointment to remove any danger of scoring and already at the end of the first stage Angel Tejada, who was missing, wanted to score but could not. And if the first half was boring, the second half was twice as boring. Franco Olego, who was brought in as a substitute, tried twice, however he did not walk with finesse in the last touch. He wasted a good chance at 90′. At 72 the UPN was able to score the winning goal after a good individual play by Jack Baptiste that saw Edgar Vazquez down the left side but at the time of giving it up, his teammate did not define well and the opportunity vanished.