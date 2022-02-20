UPN and Motagua continue without harming each other at the Marcelo Tinoco stadium in Danlí!

2022-02-20

Welcome to the minute by minute of Motagua vs UPN! SEE MORE: Table of positions of the National League of Honduras THE GAME: UPN 0-0 Motagua 54′ Filtered ball to the Argentine Franco Olego but against Argueta he could not define in a good way. 46′ Change in Motagua:

Entered: Franco Olego

Left: Jesse Moncada 46‘ Change in UPN:

Entered: Wilker Ordonez

Left: Luis Alvarez 46′ Change in UPN:

Entered: Edgar Vazquez

Left: Jefryn Macías

Complement time started in Danlí: Motagua and UPN tied 0-0. End of the first half: UPN and Motagua draw 0-0 at the Marcelo Tinoco de Danlí. Four. Five’ Ángel Tejeda at the end had the first of the match but Lobos are saved. 31′ Samuel Elvir tries but Jonathan Rougier drowns out the goal cry for the scholars.

19′ Another blue advance through the “Zapatilla” Mejía but his center to three fingers was at the hands of Gerson Argueta. 10′ Motagua tries again through a good individual play by Iván López but misses on the last touch. 8′ Phew. Near Motagua. Center to the area of ​​Auzqui and Denil Maldonado arrived and narrowly scored with a header. ¡RIPPED! UPN and Motagua are facing each other at the Marcelo Tinoco de Danlí. Motagua lineup: Jonathan Rougier; Cristopher Meléndez, Wesly Decas, Denil Maldonado, Diego Rodríguez; Juan Delgado, Jessé Moncada, Diego Auzqui, Carlos Mejía; Ivan Lopez and Angel Tejeda. UPN Alignment: Gerson Argueta; Luis Álvarez Lesvin Medina, Róbel Bernárdez, Axel Gómez; Oliver Morazán, Jack Baptiste, Samuel Elvir, Jefryn Macías; Juan Ramón Mejía and César Guillén.