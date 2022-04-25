UPNFM continues to surprise Olimpia with a goal by Kilmar Peña and Marathón is beating Real Sociedad

2022-04-24

Marathon 3-0 Real Sociedad

Olympia 0-1 Wolf

50 Min. Gooooal by Edwin Solano takes off the goalkeeper and came to define first.

48 Min. Goal by Allan Vargas

46 Min. Goal by Lucas Campana and Marathón widens the lead over Real Sociedad.

Changes in the Olympic stadium. Real society: Ricky Zapata by Edder Delgado.

Marathon: Odis Ramos by Mario Martinez

46 minutes Olimpia came close to finding the equalizer in the first minute of the second half after a play made by Boniek García.

Change in Olympia: Yosman Figueroa enters by Javier Portillo

THE FIRST HALF ENDS AT THE OLYMPIC STADIUM, WHERE MARATHÓN BEATS REAL SOCIEDAD 1-0.

43 Min. The Real Sociedad goalkeeper was sent off after a foul against Mario Martínez.

THE FIRST PART ENDS AT THE NATIONAL STADIUM, WHERE UPNFM WIN OLIMPIA 1-0.

43 minutes Goal for UPNFM, Kilmar Peña with his right leg managed to close a cross into the area and went on to win.

41 minutes José Mario Pinto was close to opening the scoring at the National Stadium, but his header went wide.

33 minutes Marathón claims a criminal foul after an alleged foul against Solani Solano.