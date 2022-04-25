UPNFM continues to surprise Olimpia with a goal by Kilmar Peña and Marathón is prescribing a beating for Real Sociedad

2022-04-24

WELCOME TO MINUTE BY MINUTE LIVE RESULTS Marathon 6-0 Real Sociedad Olympia 0-1 Wolf FINAL IN THE NATIONAL. Surprise; UPNFM defeated Olimpia with a score by Kilmar Peña. 90+2 min. Overtime is played at the Nacional and Olimpia continues to lose 1-0 to the Lobos of the UPNFM. 79 Min. Golazoooooo by Odín Ramos who spends his second of the game with a tremendous shot from long distance. 74 minutes Marathon goal. Odín Ramos scores after finding a loose ball in the area and without thinking twice he fired. 77 minutes Center by Johnny Leveron and Chirinos tried it with a header, but the shot went wide. Double change for Marathon: Mikel Santos for Reinieri Mayorquín and Axel Motiño for Luis Garrido. 66 Min. Olimpia can’t find the way to the goal and continues to lose 1-0 to UPNFM.

50 minutes Edwin Solano’s goal takes off the goalkeeper and came to define first. 48 minutes Goal by Allan Vargas 46 minutes Goal by Lucas Campana and Marathón extends the advantage over Real Sociedad. Changes in the Olympic stadium. Real society: Ricky Zapata by Edder Delgado. Marathon: Odis Ramos by Mario Martinez 46 minutes Olimpia came close to finding the equalizer in the first minute of the second half after a play made by Boniek García. Change in Olympia: Enter Josman Figueroa for Javier Portillo THE FIRST HALF ENDS AT THE OLYMPIC STADIUM, WHERE MARATHÓN BEATS REAL SOCIEDAD 1-0. 43 Min. The Real Sociedad goalkeeper was sent off after a foul against Mario Martínez. THE FIRST PART ENDS AT THE NATIONAL STADIUM, WHERE UPNFM WIN OLIMPIA 1-0. 43 minutes Goal for UPNFM, Kilmar Peña with his right leg managed to close a cross into the area and went on to win. 41 minutes José Mario Pinto was close to opening the scoring at the National Stadium, but his header went wide. 33 minutes Marathón claims a criminal foul after an alleged foul against Solani Solano.

43 minutes. Goal for UPNFM, Kilmar Peña with his right leg managed to close a cross into the area and went on to win.

41 minutes José Mario Pinto was close to opening the scoring at the National Stadium, but his header went wide. 33 minutes Marathón claims a criminal foul after an alleged foul against Solani Solano.

26 minutes Lucas Campana was close to making it 2-0, but his shot hit the vertical. 21 minutes Yustin Arboleda was close to scoring, but his shot went wide after a pass from Boniek García, he turned around and the shot went wide. 17 minutes Terrible mistake by Allans Vargas fails only in the hand with the goalkeeper and the score remains 1-0. 15 minutes. Real Sociedad is trying to go on the attack and look for a draw against the purslane. IN SPS: Min 10. Goal for Marathón, Lucas Campana took advantage of a cross into the area by José Aguilera and headed in the first goal at the Olympic stadium.

07 minutes The lions and wolves do not hurt each other in the first minutes of the encounter. 01 Min. Olimpia and UPNFM begin to play under a light drizzle in the colossus of the capital. The match begins at the Chelato Uclés National Stadium, where Olimpia faces UPNFM. IN San Pedro Sula: 11 DE Marathon: Luis Ortiz, Allan Vargas, J. Aguilera, Bryan Molina; Isaac Castillo, Reinieri Mayorquín, Luis Garrido, Juan Vieyra, Edwin Solano; Mario Martinez and Lucas Campana. The soccer players from Olimpia and UPNFM enter the field of play and in a few minutes this commitment will begin in the colossus of the capital. UPNM seeks to surprise and the warriors prepare on the field of the National Stadium.

The merengues squad jumped onto the field of the National Stadium prior to the duel against the university students.

Olympia lineup Edrick Menjívar, Felix Crisanto, Jonathan Paz, Johnny Leveron; Javier Portillo, German Mejía, Boniek García, José Mario Pinto; Rodrigo Rodríguez, Edwin Rodríguez and Yustin Arboleda. 11 of the Wolves of the UPNFM Gerson Argueta, Jack Batispte, Lesvin Medina, Oliver Morazán, Eduard Reyes; Ismael Santos, Robel Bernárdez, Rembrandt Flores, César Guillén, Elder Torres; Kilmar Pena. The duel between Olimpia and UPNFM in the capital is under threat of rain. This is what the Chelato Uclés National Stadium looks like