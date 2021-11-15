upset the rules for hand luggage

The rules for hand baggage change for traveling by plane. Let’s go and see all the news that have been introduced.

There are several airlines that have renewed own rates during the pandemic crisis. Indeed several companies low cost have opted for a change in the rates for the hand luggage. But now these companies seem to have returned to the attack.

Recently the CEO of RyanAir had stated that after the application of the paid trolley rule, other companies would also take this path. Prophetic words since it is now EasyJet that Vueling they have adapted to the competition. So let’s see what changes also for the two airlines.

Traveling by plane, the new costs of EasyJet and Vueling: the case breaks out

Before the explosion of the COVID-19 it was customary for low cost airlines to change their baggage policy. With the pandemic, however, the game went uninterrupted. Now with the easing of security measures worldwide, these companies are looking for new easy income. This is precisely the case with Vueling and of EasyJet. In fact, the Spanish company allows you to bring on board for free only 1 small hand luggage to which is added a trolley that will be paid.

On the official website Vueling announces that since November 23 the Basic rate will adjust to those who want to travel lighter paying little. With this novelty, you will only be able to take on board a small piece of luggage for free 40x20x30 centimeters which will be placed under the chair in front of your own. So today the trolley can be brought but only for a fee. Now with Vueling and Easyjet who have adopted this strategy, a Domino effect. Also on the official website of the two companies it will be possible to find all the news of the case.