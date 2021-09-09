Urban Museums and Centro Studi Movimenti present “Let’s talk in via Jenner”





Who knows via Jenner? Montanara district, San Leonardo, Prati Bocchi are districts known to most, studied and explored in their urban and social changes during the twentieth century. Yet the city and its streets contain many other small stories, little known, little told, not studied at all and many of these are hidden in Via Jenner and in the lives of those Parmesan who, in the years of the economic boom, moved to the its houses and popular buildings, giving life in some cases to a microcosm of solidarity in a district that took shape day after day, in the impetuous building expansion of those years.

To save this heritage of memories, Musei Urbani, in collaboration with the Centro Studi Movimenti, has started a collection of testimonies and interviews on the history of this small but populous street, in order to compose a portrait and return it to the city.

On Friday 10 September this research will be presented in a small street party that will start at 18.30. The event includes a first part of the collection of testimonies, open to anyone who wants to share their stories about the past of the neighborhood. At 8.30 pm, a short extract of the interviews collected up to now will be shown.

The Musei Urbani project was created thanks to ThinkBig, the call for ideas promoted by the Cariparma Foundation and the Libera Università dell’Educare to promote the participation of young people in local development processes.

LET’S TELL US IN VIA JENNER

Via Jenner at the corner with Via Colli

Parma, PR, 43126

Friday 10 September 2021

info@culturediffuse.it