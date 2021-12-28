Urban regeneration in Cardano, Rosiello: “Let’s build a sustainable city”





CARDANO AL CAMPO – There environmental sustainability, but also the goals of redevelopment of the building stock and of public spaces. Up to risk reduction, both seismic and those due to climate change. These are just some of the objectives to be achieved in order to give a new face in Cardano al Campo. The intervention is signed by the councilor Vito Rosiello (Urban Planning), in view of the city council tomorrow evening, 29 December, where the issue of urban regeneration will finally be addressed. The desire for a project that includes “broad consensus and maximum sharing“. Also in the perspective of an amendment tabled by minorities and formulated «on unstable bases and arguments that have little to do with the object under discussion».

Environmental sustainability

At the base, the awareness that «in recent times the fundamental role of environmental sustainability for urban and territorial transformations, ”he says. Urban regeneration practices «will constitute a powerful tool for orient the city precisely towards these criteria“. The study carried out, he continues, delves into «many regenerative aspects, to identify rules and design guidelines “. But also to «calibrate the contents and increase the effectiveness of the transformations towards models of well-being of life and of a resilient city“. Among the fundamental points, the regeneration of degraded areas, with specific objectives “of improving environmental quality”. In this sense, the Plan must «focus attention on design mode, highlight the forms and possibilities of interventions, convey the linearity of the choices with strategic dictates, economic aspects of savings and incentives to those who implement actions, finalizing a real contribution for the construction of a sustainable city “.

The areas and aspects of the project

The study identifies four significant areas, «Representing the majority of buildings that are dated, disused, decaying or to be regenerated. And that cover a large part of the city, ”he adds. For these sectors (“strictly following the dictates of the laws”), the proposal is “a method of taking into account the planned transformations, which they will have to take into account several aspects“. Including: exclusions, prescriptions, incentives, temporary uses, simplifications, reduction of seismic risk, mobility and accessibility, equipment and public spaces, intended use. After the passage to the council, “I do not exclude a vademecum for citizenship, so that it can better orientate between applicable state bonuses and municipal bonuses“.

“A job that involves everyone”

In addition to practical issues, there is also space for actions aimed at “convene all the members of the municipal council to communicate, in a preliminary way, the main lines “. All this, «in agreement with the mayor Maurizio Colombo and assent of the council and the majority “. The novelty is “having summoned, twice, all 17 directors and the external commissioner to a work table, because anyone who could express themselves and contribute“. On the other hand, he adds, it is a «project that it will not cover a single administrative mandate“. This is a method in which the commissioner did not deny that he believed, in view of “a common goal: the city and the citizens“. Not only that: «It would not have been a wonder for me to see that it could work. The interventions made by the councilors and members, as well as the territory commissions, all seemed to be aimed at improving the project and therefore the result for the benefit of our fellow citizens and our city ». Hence, thanks to Sabrina White (head of the Urban Planning office) e Alessandra Pandolfi (external professional), “for the work they have done, the dedication and profuse professionalism, for the availability of time given”.

The minority amendment

The minorities have tabled an amendment to the document, “I’m afraid for the sole purpose of to have it rejected and to have the justification of an unfavorable vote“. And again: «Democratic participation has been requested several times for their effective contribution on topics of primary importance. But I must agree with those who warned me that I was running the risk of a stalemate. In the end he was right, but I believe myself still satisfied of the returns that I am having “. And he concludes: «All the possibilities have been granted to be able to discuss and present their positions, the documents and maps in possession of the administration were provided, as well as all the news. Without recording any feedback, until the presentation of this inappropriate amendment“.

