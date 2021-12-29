Urban regeneration, the minorities of Cardano: “Little transparency and participation”





CARDANO AL CAMPO – “A lack of transparency and participation, which has characterized the whole process of elaboration of urban regeneration ». Minorities they join forces and put their feet up on projects to give a new face to Cardano al Campo. A topic that was to be addressed last night, December 28, in the city council. But then postponed to the next useful session, due to the absence – for personal reasons – of thecity ​​planning councilor, Vito Rosiello. Now the oppositions of “Cardano è” and “Progetto Cardano” make their position known. Starting with the amendment tabled, touching on topics such as the relaunch of the center and evaluations on the objectives to liberalize the neighborhood businesses and craft service activities.

The “deficits”

“Urban regeneration is a theme that we would have believed would have been discussed and resolved definitively in the last municipal council”, the oppositions premise. “To our surprise, this was not the case: the majority did not even want to argue, making it clear that none of his desks, the commissioner Rosiello, was absent able to report on the point and respond with an assent or a denial to the amendments tabled ». In the classroom, they continue, “we would certainly have had the opportunity to reply to the statements made by the councilor”. Two points. On the one hand, the “transparency deficit, as the issue was almost always dealt with in the context of informal meetings, rather than through the ordinary instrument of the council commissions, which, being public, would also have allowed citizens to follow their work “. On the other hand, the “participation deficit, because it is not enough to profess in words the intention to open up to sharing and to seek the widest consensus on the proposals, but then in the facts reject the amendments proposed by minorities as inappropriate to the sender“.

The amendment

A passage precisely on the amendment, which was “clear and limited to some points”. In particular, it was asked that ‘it was redefined the perimeter that the intervention defines as “historic center”, since in our opinion the zone in the submitted proposal appears uneven from a building and urban planning point of view. And excessively large in size, also including recently built buildings ». And again, it was “complained as the proposal of the majority, in pursuit of the appreciable objective of liberalizing neighborhood businesses and craft service activities, however, he omitted a careful assessment of the implications of the traffic impact and on the provision of parking lots“.

“Disinterested majority”

In the absence of the commissioner, a note on the fact that “the majority was unable to report on the point.” And this “it does not surprise us: moreover, without the participation of the minority directors, Rosiello would have been alone – or almost alone – at most of the meetings on regeneration. A symptom that, in the face of the centrality that the mayor and city planning councilor have always attributed to the issue of urban regeneration, arises the widespread lack of interest in him shown by their majority colleagues“.

Urban regeneration in Cardano, Rosiello: “Let’s build a sustainable city”

cardano urban regeneration minorities – MALPENSA24