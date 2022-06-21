Urban singer Lary Over converts to Christianity: “I am in the best stage of my life”

Puerto Rican singer Raymond Louis Guevara, artistically known as Lary Over, surprised to confess that he converted to Christianity.

Lary Over made an impact with a radical change of look, an emotional message where he informed his more than 5.2 million followers on Instagram of his decision.

“You guys have been wondering, ‘What happened to Lary Over’s career? What happened to me?’ Well, today is the great day to tell you that I converted to Christ. I converted to Christ. I’ve been a year and two months without making secular music, separating myself for God, seeking the presence of the Lord“, said.

As he explained, it was in March of last year that he made “the best decision of his life.”

“I opened the door of my heart and my life so that May he guide me in his perfect will and fulfill his purpose in my life. I am in the best stage of my life; I have a unique joy, happiness and peace. I was able to fill that void that everyone has something that the world, neither fame, nor money could achieve in my life, ”he said.

The interpreter of “Jarabito” along with El Alfa, Farruko and Lírico en la Casa invited his fans to look for Jesús “as I did. He heals. He restores. He frees.”

Farruko

Like Lary Over, a few months ago Farruko confessed that He decided to give his life to God.

The artist went from letters that encourage the consumption of illicit substances like “Pepas” to messages of reflection and spirituality.

Life is a value and enjoy it that is a privilege “and” raise your head my son that I love you, that’s what the one above told me, “said Farruko.

Hector “El Father”

One of the pioneers of the urban genre is Héctor “El Father” with hits like “El telefono” and “Dejale caer todo el peso”, however, in 2008 he decided to withdraw from reggaeton to take a new direction in his life.

The Puerto Rican narrated to the media the emptiness I felt despite having so much fame and money, reason that led him to look for something that would change his life and it was at that moment when he became a pastor.

He says that his life has changed since he has the peace of the Lord and he assures that he will surrender his life to him.