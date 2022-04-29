Urban singer Tokischa calls for Rochy RD to be released

The controversial urban exponent Tokischa is the subject of criticism this Thursday after publishing a photo taken with a t-shirt that said “Free Rochy. Team Wawawa”. He also posted a message in which he claims that minors have sex for money.

The image was published on his Instagram account to which he captioned the photo: “#FREEROCHY team WAWAWA for the whole world!…”.

Despite the fact that the photograph, taken in Los Angeles near the iconic Hollywood sign, was deleted from her social network, it only took seconds for Internet users and the media to echo the publication, returning to the interpreter of “Linda” trending on Twitter.

criticism and support

Users of the social media They have reacted with negative messages towards the singer such as: “Nothing surprises me, but at her best moment of her career and look”, “I’m not helping her no”, “Being so close to reaching the top and she messes up herself”, among others. These comments refer to the fact that just this Thursday, the singer made headlines because the song “Estilazo” was chosen to play during the United States NFL draft.

Instead, other people understand that the singer told the truth about the sexual activity of some minors.

“But did she lie? The little girls will never leave the chapeo regardless of age, unfortunately, our country is already damaged”, “Be careful, although it is wrong that this type of thing is being published, what she is saying is true” and “But He did not tell a lie, unfortunately it is something that is lived day by day”are some of the comments that came out in his defense.

https://resources.diariolibre.com/images/2022/04/29/a-man-standing-in-a-field-4748b5b0.jpeg Dominican singer Tokischa uploaded a photo on her Instagram supporting free the urban Rochy RD. (EXTERNAL SOURCE)

Despite the obstacles and scandals in which it has been involved, Tokischa Altagracia Peraltathe artist’s first name, has managed to position herself in the international market.

At the 87th edition of the National Football League (NFL) Annual Player Selection Meeting (Draft), held from this Thursday, April 20, to next Saturday, April 30, in Las Vegas, the chosen theme song is the song “Estilazo” by Tokischa with American electronic music producer Marshmellow.

The theme is scheduled to appear on digital platforms this Friday, April 29, and has generated expectations among fans of the Dominican.

This is the first time that the NFL has chosen a song by a Creole singer as the official theme of the Draft. However, other sports leagues have already opted for Dominican themes to musicalize their promotions.

About the case of Rochy RD

The urban singer Aderly Ramírez, known as Rochy RD, was arrested for allegedly having sexually abused a minor under 16 in exchange for money. According to the authorities, there could be more victims.

According to the information, Rochy RD He usually takes other minors to the town of Los Frailes, in the Santo Domingo Este municipality, Santo Domingo province, as well as adult women who are supposedly paid up to 10,000 pesos for having sexual relations.

The Public Ministry reported that it is working to determine if the interpreter of dembows had a child prostitution network at his service.

The Prosecutor’s Office will request that preventive detention be imposed against Rochy, while the investigation of the case is carried out. They will meet a measure of coercion next Sunday.