Urbanista Los Angeles: the wireless headphones that you will never have to recharge! Here is the video

They had been one of the most interesting launches of last spring and we finally had the chance to put them to the test, testing their peculiar characteristic. We are talking about the Bluetooth wireless headphones Noise Canceling Urbanist Los Angeles and theirs ability to recharge with solar energy.

Los Angeles urban planner, light charging works! Watch the video



Technical features

The Swedish brand Urban planner, born in Stockholm in 2010, offers a wide range of wireless headphones, all characterized by a pleasant design, very Nordic and very essential. The latest incarnation, as mentioned in the introduction, the one that most attracted the attention of the public, due to the presence of the photovoltaic film in the arch Powerfoyle of the company, also Swedish, Exeger. This film combines an excellent efficiency of conversion of light into electricity and, thanks to flexibility and a wide range of surface finishes, it allows designers great freedom. Among the characteristics also the fact that it is not affected by problems deriving from partial shielding: in simple words, the membrane is able to convert light into electricity even if partially covered. Depending on the structure used, this is not true for all solar panels: for some it is enough to darken a few cells to see the yield drop drastically.

I was a bit skeptical at first about this technology, but in everyday use I had to completely change my mind: the presence of the panel not only an aesthetic velleit, but it is perfectly functional. I only give you the data: I charged the headphones for the first time via USB-C cable and I have never connected them to electricity again: at the time of writing this review and preparing the video, the headphones are still 71% / 72% battery.

The Powerfoyle film is really very sensitive and just the minimum amount of light is enough to activate the photovoltaic conversion, even with artificial light. If you are under a lamp in the office, the headphones recharge, but the ambient light of a room is also enough to supply some power to the battery. For example, I left them hanging on the window handle when not in use, to always have them charged.

The internal battery offers a capacity of 750mAh and is used very efficiently by the headphones, they claim 80 hours of autonomy. The two data allow us to understand how even a little help from the solar panel is enough to extend the autonomy of the headphones practically indefinitely.

Los Angeles urban planner: how they sound

The sound profile of Urbanista Los Angeles (based on 40mm dynamic drivers) in line with current trends: very full-bodied and powerful bass, but in any case with a good sound performance also on the other frequencies. Sometimes the bass engulfs the rest of the range a bit, but overall listening is pleasant. Of course, genres that focus on bass power benefit from the sonic signature: hip-hop and dance above all. Even the headphones seem to integrate a system bass reflex inside the pavilions: not only the rendering of some very ‘physical’ frequencies but the sound pressure of the violent closing of the underground doors results in a perceptible vibration in the headphones. The unsuspected rendering is excellent on songs like Don Raffa by Fabrizio De Andr, with very physical percussion and good winds in the foreground, while, if you switch to Megadeth, the basses are too present and mix up all the ranges a bit.

Los Angeles Planner: How They Reduce Noise

The system Hybrid Active Noise Canceling perhaps the least up to expectations. It would have won an excellent judgment until some time ago, but today the competition has evolved a lot and in comparison the Los Angeles Urban Planners remain a bit secluded. The reduction of low and continuous frequencies is very good, with the almost total elimination of background noise from means of transport. On the other hand, the noise cancellation system is less effective with regard to higher frequencies and non-repetitive sounds, on all voices. In fact, by removing the low frequencies, voices are sometimes almost more audible than when the ANC function is turned off and passive isolation.

Los Angeles urban planner: premium materials

The headphones use premium materials and are very comfortable to wear. THE bearings of the synthetic leather earpads are very soft, the headband tightens the right, keeping the headphones firmly on the head, but without causing discomfort. The adjustment of the length of the headband continues – not jerky – and allows you to always find the right compromise to adapt well to the size of the head.

The bearing of thevery soft headband, contributing to the feeling of good comfort. The plastics used give a good impression of solidity and the satin surface finish pleasant to the touch. Just a small criticism of the Nordic essentiality to be made as regards the keys, in particular those on the right pavilion, which allow you to manage Play / Stop, volume and jump back and forth of the songs: they are small and very flush with the body, in addition, the small notch that distinguishes the two outermost keys is hardly perceptible to the touch. The result is to stop the music, but above all to adjust the volume, a less immediate operation compared to headphones in which the keys are more protruding and better identifiable by touch.





The pavilions are of the circumaural type, but the size of the pads is a bit ‘to the hair’ so as not to interfere with the larger ears. Fortunately, the softness of the same does not make any interference with the external ear annoying.

The semi-rigid case supplied in a pack for transport: soft to the touch, it offers two hard surfaces that protect the headphones from any crushing and twisting that may occur in a bag or backpack. Thanks to the rotatable earcups, the headphones can be flattened to take up less space and slip into the case, where they are held in place by an elastic ring, a practical and quick solution.

App and connectivity

Headphones support the standard Bluetooth 5.0 and the SBC and AAC codecs. Unfortunately, they offer only one connection to one device at a time, while lately many competing products offer the connection to two devices at the same time, useful for those who use them, for example, for laptop sounds, but also to answer the phone .

The app allows you to manage the mode of use (ANC, Ambient Sound And Default), which can also be changed from the button on the left pavilion: the headphones do not remember the previous setting and always start with the systems off, to activate noise canceling. . it is therefore necessary to act on the button or on the app screen each time the headphones are turned on to activate the ANC. From the application it is also possible to decide how to manage the button on the left ear cup, that is to say whether to have the three modes in loop or only two (if the ANC or Ambient Sound is not interested) on a short press. For the long press it is possible to choose whether to activate the voice assistant or one of the two modes. It is also possible to activate or not the presence sensor, which turns the music off and on automatically when the headphones are removed and put on.

Is missing, compared to most of the competition, the equalizer or at least the ability to switch between different audio profiles. Since the headphones are shifted towards a tone with very full-bodied bass and in the foreground, it would have been useful to have some profile with greater emphasis on mids and lows, to better adapt the rendering to different musical genres.

The most interesting part of the app is the energy monitoring system. It allows in real time (with great reactivity for more) to have a precise idea of ​​the energy consumption and the amount of recharging energy supplied by the solar panel on the headband, all clearly indicated as + Gain And Drain- in but (milliampre).

Price and final considerations

The list price of 199 deserves several considerations. On the one hand too low, considering some factors, such as the excellent materials, the design and the presence of Noise Canceling. For comparison, a Nordic (in this case Danish) product of similar characteristics such as Bang & Olufsen Beoplay HX proposed at 499.

On the other hand, the best noise canceling headphones on the market, the Sony WH-1000M4, have a price that varies a lot depending on the offers, but which, compared to a price list of 380, today fluctuates between 280 and 300, offering for a much more effective noise canceling system on non-periodic sounds and higher frequencies.

Considering that at a lower price the Urbanista Los Angeles offer a complete and quality package, they could already be an interesting alternative for those looking for circumaural Bluetooth wireless headphones with ANC, but the presence of the photovoltaic panel makes them today thethe only perfect product for those who want to completely free themselves from the slavery of recharging via electrical outlet: a little light is enough to really have an infinite autonomy.