Urbi et Orbi, the Pope: God is born amid the crises of the world, but hope is stronger

In the Christmas message before the blessing given by the central loggia of the Basilica, Francis recalled lands and peoples shaken by wars and violence, children victims of abuse, the elderly alone, refugees, refugees and those suffering from the pandemic. Plenary indulgence granted to those present and to people connected through the media

Amedeo Lomonaco – Vatican City

“The Word of God, which created the world and gives meaning to history and man’s journey, became flesh and came to dwell among us ”. In the Christmas message, from the central loggia of the Vatican Basilica, Pope Francis underlines that “the Word became flesh to dialogue with us”. Coming into the world, he shows us “the way of encounter and dialogue”. A path to be taken also and above all “in this time of pandemic”, in which “the tendency to withdraw, to do things by oneself, to give up going out, to meet, to do things together” is strengthened. (Listen to the report with the Pope’s voice)









In the Christmas message, the Pope recalls lands and peoples shaken by wars and violence

Immense tragedies shrouded in silence

Even at the international level, the Pontiff observes, “there is the risk of not wanting to dialogue, the risk that the complex crisis leads to choosing shortcuts rather than the longer paths of dialogue”. In his message, addressed before the Marian recitation of the Angelus and to impart the Urban et Orbi Blessing, the Pope recalls the tragedy of tormented lands and that of forgotten wars.

Indeed, while the announcement of the birth of the Savior, source of true peace, resounds around us and throughout the world, we still see many conflicts, crises and contradictions. They seem to never end and we hardly notice it anymore. We have become so used to it that immense tragedies are now passed over in silence; we risk not hearing the cry of pain and despair of so many of our brothers and sisters.

Let’s think of Syria, Iraq and Yemen



The Pope’s thought goes back, as already happened on several occasions during the Pontificate, to the excruciating suffering of the peoples of Syria, where there are more than 7 million displaced people, and Iraq, a country at the center of the apostolic journey from 5 to 8 March 2021. Francis also urges to listen to the cry of pain that comes from Yemen, where at least 10,000 children were killed or injured by the outbreak of fighting in March 2015.

Let us think of the Syrian people, who have been living in a war for over a decade that has caused many victims and an incalculable number of refugees. Let’s look at Iraq, which is still struggling to get up after a long conflict. Let us listen to the cry of the children that rises from Yemen, where a huge tragedy, forgotten by all, has been taking place for years in silence, causing deaths every day.

In the heart Bethlehem and Lebanon

The Pope also recalls “the continuing tensions between Israelis and Palestinians” and the crisis in Lebanon, where 75 percent of families live in poverty. And he invites us to turn our gaze to Bethlehem, where the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem celebrated Mass on Christmas Eve.

We remember the continuing tensions between Israelis and Palestinians, which drag on without solution, with ever greater social and political consequences. Let us not forget Bethlehem, the place where Jesus saw the light and which lives difficult times also due to the economic difficulties caused by the pandemic, which prevents pilgrims from reaching the Holy Land, with negative effects on the life of the population. Let us think of Lebanon, which is suffering from an unprecedented crisis with very worrying economic and social conditions.

Peace for the Middle East and Afghanistan

In the message, the Pope pronounces words that make up a plea: “We ask him for the strength of open ourselves to dialogue. On this feast day, we implore him to arouse in the hearts of all yearnings for reconciliation yearnings for fraternity ”. The Holy Father recalls the difficult path of reconciliation in the Middle East and the dramatic situation in Afghanistan, where the number of children who do not have enough food has increased by 3.3 million in the last four months.

Child Jesus, give peace and harmony to the Middle East and to the whole world. Support those who are committed to providing humanitarian assistance to populations forced to flee their homeland; comforts the Afghan people, who for over forty years have been severely tested by conflicts that have prompted many to leave the country.

May Myanmar and Ukraine find light and support

There are many lands mentioned by Francis in his message: “King of the nations – says the Holy Father – helps the political authorities to pacify societies upset by tensions and conflicts”. His thoughts are also directed to Myanmar, a country shaken by violence, and to Ukraine, where weapons – as he underlined at the Angelus on 12 December – weapons are not the way.

Support the people of Myanmar, where intolerance and violence often affect the Christian community and places of worship, and obscure the peaceful face of that population. Be light and support for those who believe and work, also going against the tide, in favor of encounter and dialogue, and do not allow the metastases of a gangrenous conflict to spread in Ukraine.

Reconciliation for the African peoples

Africa is also in the heart of the Holy Father, who exhorts us to listen to the cry of pain of populations afflicted by violence and profound imbalances.

Prince of Peace, assist Ethiopia in rediscovering the path of reconciliation and peace through a sincere discussion that puts the needs of the population first. Hear the cry of the people of the Sahel region, who experience the violence of international terrorism. Turn your gaze to the peoples of the countries of North Africa who are plagued by divisions, unemployment and economic disparity; and relieves the suffering of the many brothers and sisters who suffer from internal conflicts in Sudan and South Sudan.

Solidarity prevails on the American continent

Another passage of the Christmas message is dedicated to the American continent.

May the values ​​of solidarity, reconciliation and peaceful coexistence prevail in the hearts of the peoples of the American continent, through dialogue, mutual respect and the recognition of the rights and cultural values ​​of all human beings.











Consolation for those who suffer

Women hit by the scourge of violence, children who are victims of abuse, the elderly alone. For them and for the unity of families, the Pope asks for the comfort of the Son of God.

Son of God, comfort the victims of violence against women that is rampant in this time of pandemic. Offer hope to children and adolescents who are bullied and abused. Give consolation and affection to the elderly, especially to those who are more alone. It gives serenity and unity to families, the primary place of education and the basis of the social fabric.

Treatments and vaccines, especially for those most in need

The Pope, referring to this time shaken by the not only health emergency, also recalls the tragedy of the pandemic and the hope of vaccines.

God-with-us, grant health to the sick and inspire all people of good will to find the most suitable solutions to overcome the health crisis and its consequences. Make hearts generous, to get the necessary care, especially vaccines, to the populations most in need. Reward all those who show attention and dedication in caring for family members, the sick and the weakest.

Thought for prisoners of war and for migrants

Prisoners, refugees and refugees. For them Francis addresses these words to the Child born in Bethlehem, exhorting all men not to remain indifferent.

Child of Bethlehem, allow the many prisoners of war, civilian and military, of recent conflicts, and those who are incarcerated for political reasons to return home soon. Do not leave us indifferent in the face of the tragedy of migrants, displaced persons and refugees. Their eyes ask us not to turn away, not to deny the humanity that unites us, to make their stories our own and not to forget their tragedies.











We respect our common home

Pope Francis, touching on themes at the center of the encyclical Laudato si ‘, then recalls the cry of pain of the earth, shaken by climate change and, in many cases, mistreated by man.

Eternal word that you became flesh, make us attentive to our common home, also suffering from the neglect with which we often treat it, and encourage the political authorities to find effective agreements so that the next generations can live in an environment respectful of life.

Walk on the paths of peace

In the concluding part of the Christmas message, the Holy Father indicates the paths to follow. There are many, he says, “the difficulties of our time”, but stronger “is the hope, because a child is born for us”. “He – Francis remembers – is the Word of God and became an infant, capable only of wailing and in need of everything”. “He wanted to learn to speak, like every child, so that we learn to listen to God, our Father, to listen to each other and to dialogue as brothers and sisters”. O Christ, born for us – concludes the Pope – teach us to walk with you on the paths of peace ”. After the Christmas message and the Angelus, Pope Francis finally granted to all the faithful present and to those who receive his blessing by means of radio, television and new communication technologies, he grants a plenary indulgence in the form established by the Church.