URC: Benetton overflowing, Zebre beats 39-14

Ruzza, Pettinelli (awarded Player of the Match), Menoncello, Brex and Marin all scored. Bradley’s team shortens with Boni and Bisegni, but only serves to limit the deficit

Domain. There is no other word to describe the performance of Benetton, who triumphed in the first United Rugby Championship derby of the season and took home 5 key points in the playoffs perspective. For the Zebras, beyond some individual performance (Fischetti, sometimes Bruno) there is very little to save.

The chronicle

The battle was tight right from the start: in the first 5 minutes two infractions arrived, one on each side, at the meeting points. Canna just misses a penalty just beyond the middle of the field, while on the other side Rhyno Smith places from the 10-meter line and hits the posts for the 0-3.

As the minutes go by, the lions take the field and hurry. The Brex five-a-side football puts Zebrata rearguard in difficulty, forced to foul. Bortolami’s team renounces the posts and even plays to the hand: the choice pays off, because after a series of positions Ruzza goes to mark. Smith converts for 0-10.

The battle on the front line, at least at the beginning, instead smiles at the Zebras. In particular, Fischetti puts Nemer in great difficulty, giving Bradley’s team the opportunity to anchor themselves to something despite the difficulties.

Just the package saves Bradley’s team at 30 ‘: Canna misses the drop from the goal line, sending him directly out, the Lions play the scrum at 5 meters but take a free kick against. On the next restart, however, Ioane easily overcomes 3 opponents, then sees the external support of Pettinelli and the third line marks for 0-17.

The situation worsened a few minutes later, as Tuivuaka was booked for a high tackle on Smith. On the subsequent attacking action Menoncello attacks the closed side, invents a spectacular slalom between the defenseless zebra-striped shirts and marks the third goal of the match.

After the break, O’Malley temporarily replaces Canna, while Bortolami changes Lucchesi and Nemer by inserting Faiva and Pasquali. The inertia of the match, however, does not change, Benetton is always in attack and once again puts the opponents in a tight spot. The Zebras hold up, and then the lions prefer more prudently to stretch from the pitch: at 53 ‘Smith makes 0-27.

It is only a matter of time though. Smith raises an insidious up-under, Trulla misses the ball which ends up in the hands of Menoncello who jumps Bruno, resists as long as he can in Tuivuaka and once tackled finds a splendid offload for Brex, which marks the goal of the bonus. Smith is perfect again this time and brings the score to 0-34.

In the derby final there is also space for the blue “Generation Z”: Alessandro Garbisi and Marin on one side, Neculai on the other. On the umpteenth offensive action of the lions, Bruno finds an excellent interception, and then takes off towards the goal: Ioane is not there and challenges his national team mate on the race, to then tackle him one meter from the line. The ball remains there and Boni anticipates Garbisi, marking the goal of 7-34.

The Zebras bring out their pride: O’Malley, who entered definitively this time, lights up Tuivuaka’s race, who finally shows his skills in the open field. Sperandio is good at stopping him, but the Fijian pulls out a great recycle for the rushing Bisegni, who goes to the goal: 14-34.

Benetton, after a moment of blackout, however, returns to the attack and immediately puts things back in order. Good action brought to the 22, Marin attacks the line – as we have often seen him do also in the Under 20 Six Nations – and opens the zebra defense, marking the 14-39.

Thus ends at Lanfranchi, in a match that is practically never questioned. Bortolami’s team wins a very important success for the URC classification, which sees Benetton in full playoff fight, while the Zebre remain at 0 victories, with only one point in the standings.

Francesco Palma

The scoreboard of Zebre-Benetton, first URC derby:

Zebras: 15 Jacopo Trulla, 14 Pierre Bruno, 13 Giulio Bisegni (C), 12 Tommaso Boni, 11 Asaeli Tuivuaka, 10 Carlo Canna, 9 Guglielmo Palazzani, 8 Giovanni Licata, 7 Maxime Mbanda, 6 Liam Mitchell, 5 Andrea Zambonin, 4 David Sisi , 3 Eduardo Bello, 2 Oliviero Fabiani, 1 Danilo Fischetti

Available: 16 Giampietro Ribaldi, 17 Andrea Lovotti, 18 Ion Neculai, 19 Leonard Krumov, 20 Iacopo Bianchi, 21 Marcello Violi, 22 Timothy O’Malley, 23 Junior Laloifi

Goals: Boni 64 ‘, Bisegni 67’

Transformations: Canna 64 ′, O’Malley 67 ′

Punishments:

Cards: yellow for Tuivuaka at 33 ‘(high tackle)

Benetton: 15 Edoardo Padovani, 14 Luca Sperandio, 13 Nacho Brex, 12 Tommaso Menoncello, 11 Monty Ioane, 10 Rhyno Smith, 9 Callum Braley, 8 Toa Halafihi, 7 Michele Lamaro (C), 6 Giovanni Pettinelli, 5 Federico Ruzza, 4 Niccolò Cannone , 3 Ivan Nemer, 2 Gianmarco Lucchesi, 1 Thomas Gallo

Available: 16 Hame Faiva, 17 Cherif Traoré, 18 Tiziano Pasquali, 19 Carl Wegner, 20 Sebastian Negri, 21 Alessandro Garbisi, 22 Leonardo Marin, 23 Joaquin Riera.

Destinations: Ruzza 17 ‘, Pettinelli 32’, Menoncello 35 ‘, Brex 56’, Marin 72 ‘

Transformations: Smith 17 ′, 33 ′, 36 ′, 57 ′

Free kicks: Smith 5 ′, 53 ′

