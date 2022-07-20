GEMA ROMERO.- The Spanish Society of Emergency and Emergency Medicine (SEMES) has already announced its intention to request the creation of the specialty of Emergency and Emergency Medicine, based on the provisions of the new Royal Decree on Specialties in Emergency Medicine. health. In this way, Urgencies and Emergencies, first specialty under the new RD?.

According to the new Royal Decree already published in the BOE, “the procedure for requesting a new title of specialist in Health Sciences may be initiated by one or several national scientific societies validly constituted in relation to the area of ​​specialization in Corresponding Health Sciences, accrediting the representation of at least seventy percent of the professionals in that area or by the Human Resources Commission of the National Health System”.

For SEMES, which represents almost 25,000 emergency and emergency professionals with this RD “we understand that the existence of our specialty is going to be a reality shortly”. For this reason, in a statement they demand the “commitment and responsibility of the State to all political parties to rescue the Spanish Health System, and that goes through the approval of the specialty of Emergency and Emergency Medicine.”

With this, explains Tato Vázquez Lima, president of SEMES, with the approval of this specialty “an unsustainable anomaly will be put to an end and our professionals will finally be able to compare not only with our European and international partners, but also with our colleagues in the field. military”. In fact, they have recalled that the Spanish Armed Forces have had this specialty since 2016.

For patient safety

The Emergency and Emergency services, open 24 hours a day, are the main entrance to the Health System in Spain for the majority of patients and the approval of the specialty of Emergency and Emergency Medicine implies ensuring the best training, in a standardized manner for the entire territory. of our country, so that emergency physicians can deal with excellence in patient care, whatever their pathology and their place of residence.

SEMES insists that this is a great advance for patient safety and quality in medical care.