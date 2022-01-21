“Urgent action is needed.” The 8 proposals of Confindustria- Corriere.it

Expensive energy is putting the Italian industry in crisis. The sharp rise in costs for businesses translated into a sharp squeeze of operating margins, given the difficulty in passing on the price increases of commodities to customers. The suffering of margins is greater in the sectors that produce consumer goods, which are closer to final demand, but also in the energy-intensive sectors (ceramics, glass, metallurgy, wood and paper). The forecast for 2022 of about 37 billion in energy costs for the current year from 8 billion in 2019. This is an increase in the total cost of + 368% in 2021 and more than 5 times compared to the costs incurred in 2020.

Dramatic situation The situation is dramatic and requires urgent action. This was confirmed by the Confindustria delegate for Energy, Aurelia Regina, and the general manager, Francesca Mariotti, at the table convened by the Minister of Economic Development Giancarlo Giorgetti on Wednesday 19 January. The impact of the higher energy costs we are witnessing is hitting industrial companies. For these sectors, which are currently responsibly absorbing all costs, the cost of energy translates into a sharp erosion of operating margins and could lead to production closure decisions, the trade association said in a statement.



Business demands Confindustria presented eight to the minister Giorgetti concrete economic proposals to be implemented immediately and to be shared at an inter-ministerial table at Palazzo Chigi. Among these are: the sale of national gas production to industrial sectors for 10 years with anticipation of financial benefits for the year 2022, the extension of the abatement of parafiscal charges for power commitments exceeding 16.5 KW in the electricity sector, the reshaping of the subsidy rates for the parafiscal components of the electricity bill within the limits set by European legislation (art.39 electricity pursuant to Com 200/2014 / EU) and immediately intervene through specific addresses to the GSE for the sale of renewable energy electricity delivered to GSE for a quantity of approximately 25TWh and transferred to industrial sectors at risk of closure at a price of 50 € / Mwh.

The gas As regards the gas sector, Confindustria asks to increase national production by approximately 3 billion cubic meters / year and the remuneration of the technical interruptibility of gas consumption provided by industrial entities and an action on taxation and parafiscality. The employers’ association also hopes that a task force coordinated by Palazzo Chigi will be set up as soon as possible to implement these measures. The proposals are shared by all the Confindustria Associations that participated in the table and represent 140,000 companies, 10% of the Italian GDP (Assistal, Confindustria Ceramica, Federbeton, Assocarta, Assovetro, Assofond, Federacciai, Assomet, Federchimica, Interconnector Energy Italia , Federalimentare, FederlegnoArredo, Anima, Anfia, Confindustria Energia).

Waiting for the CDM In the next cabinet the government should take a series of measures to calm the costs of bills. The interventions should include the recovery of 1.5 billion euros using the proceeds of Ets auctions, the EU system for the purchase of rights to emit CO2, and the securitization of some system charges worth 2.5 billion.

These resources should add up for the first quarter of 2022 to the 3.8 billion allocated in the Maneuver but if the intervention made possible by the ETS auctions is considered almost certain, the issue of extra-profits will probably be postponed.

