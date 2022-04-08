urgent appeal to departments to cover shifts

PESARO – For the regional health councilor Filippo Saltamartini the problem, ridden for electoral interests by the opposing political side, is solved; actually to the emergency room of North Marche the emergency is continuing due to a very serious shortage of personnel.

The latest red alert

The latest red alert was triggered yesterday for Covid-19 infections: two doctors from the Fano office tested positive, therefore removed from service for at least 7 days and the shifts assigned to them were discovered because the staff reduced to the bone of 22 actual doctors do not allow substitutions.

Moreover, the number of 22 includes the five outgoing doctors who, due to the contractual notice, will have to work until the end of June (not the former director Gnudi whose notice the company, despite the current difficulties, gave up, immediately ousting him from service after resignation) and a doctor at work only until 30 April having won the competition for a recruitment in her region of origin.

Email to all chiefs

Therefore, yesterday morning the medical director Berselli wrote to all the primary doctors of the specialties equivalent to the Marche Nord emergency room to ask with the utmost urgency the availability of doctors to cover the shifts left uncovered at Santa Croce, in all 9, from tonight. to April 14.

The mayor of Mombaroccio Petrucci

In the meantime, an encouragement to carry on the work, with an invitation to all operators to team up without abandoning the ship in the storm, was addressed by the mayor of Mombaroccio, Emanuele Petrucci, through an open letter, to the acting director of the first aid, Giancarlo Titolo, who had been appointed by the hospital in mid-February in place of Umberto Gnudi.

The responsibilities of management

Circulating a concept expressed in previous positions, the mayor Petrucci attributes to the management of Marche Nord the responsibility for the dramatic flight of doctors in progress, to compensate for which the company has issued two calls to hire first aid specialists, of which the most recently related to a regional competition for 39 doctors.

The open letter to the director Title

“Dear Dr. Giancarlo Titolo – writes the mayor of Mombaroccio -, after having addressed, likewise with an open letter, to his predecessor Dr. Gnudi to thank him for the activity carried out and for the best wishes for a good job in the fortunate company that should acquire him in organic, I feel the duty to turn to you for a wish for a good job which is meant to be an encouragement in a situation that, euphemistically, we define as complex. The very noisy controversies that precede her “descent into the field” must not upset her in her delicate work as citizens know that the consequences of the managerial responsibilities that have led to the current degradation cannot and must not fall on her. to be attributed to the company management. For what little it can count, I therefore appeal to the emergency room staff not to abandon the ship in the storm but to team up around her to bring the Marche Nord emergency room back to the level it deserves. We will all be very grateful to him ».

