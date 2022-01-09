urgent appeal to pray the Rosary to counteract the evil that spreads

The well-known and controversial archbishop for some time fighting against the establishment, launches an invitation to the faithful all over the world, to make the most revolutionary gesture that can be put in place.

Faced with discouragement and difficulties, it is in fact necessary to implement this invitation to raise one’s head and crush evil. Thanks to her who more than anyone else can do it.

Mons.Carlo Maria Viganò, former apostolic nuncio to the United States, for some time he has been heavily engaged in a battle against the forces of evil that the religious identifies very specific earthly contexts and potentates, and which at this moment – according to him – would be embodied in those who manage the fight against the pandemic all over the world, and from which this same evil would originate.

The struggle of Bishop Viganò and his gaze to the sky

For Viganò, in fact, who has repeatedly lashed out strongly against the international conspiracy of the “Big Reset”, or the use of the health emergency to impose a sort of new globalist dictatorship at the service of Masonic, obscure and transnational powers, this is the time to look up and turn to Heaven, in particular to the Virgin, the only one truly able to defeat evil forever and therefore to lead us out, one by one, from the swamp of darkness.

For the Monsignor, indicated as the head of a “traditionalist” Catholic current, we have been living for two years immersed in a climate of very harsh lies and deceptions, propagated by an unscrupulous globalist oligarchy. That would nevertheless have reached the last blows of the tail, thanks also to the light that is coming out in multiple environments around the world.

The invitation of the religious is therefore clear: it is not a question of an earthly, political battle, but of a fight that is played much higher, that is, on a spiritual level. This is why it is above that, in the face of the tragedies and sufferings of the world, the iniquities and wickedness, we must look. “In the face of a spiritual battle, spiritual weapons are needed”, Viganò affirmed in a message released in these hours “for a World Rosary Crusade ”.

The important international invitation to prayer

“This has been well understood by the thousands of Catholics, especially men, who in various parts of the world have begun to publicly recite the Rosary for the liberation of their homeland.“, Explained the religious, adding that”such praiseworthy and courageous initiatives are the beginning of a Christian revival and a rebirth of Faith, as well as a solemn act of veneration towards the Mother of God“.

“Human forces alone are unable to face the looming threat“, Is Viganò’s message, which invites us to”understand how important and irreplaceable is the use of prayer and divine help, with the invincible weapon that the Blessed Virgin Mary has given us to fight the Enemy of mankind“.

From here, the important appeal to prayer in which all Catholics are called to participate, to face any kind of personal difficulty, due to the pandemic or any other condition that this has sadly generated for two years now. “I invite everyone to a World Rosary Crusade, to obtain God’s intervention and victory over the unleashing of the forces of Evil through the powerful intercession of the Blessed Virgin. Mine also joins the plea of ​​all of you, in the recitation of the three Crowns“.

The hope that prayer to Mary will start from all over the earth

Viganò’s hope is that this call will reach the four corners of the earth and every man and woman on the planet, to ensure that Mary enters powerful into the lives of each one and that You are thus permitted to crush the head of the ancient serpent invading lives with his evil and demonic plans.

“In all nations, in all cities of the world let the cry of our prayer rise confidently and loudly. As children gripped by tribulation we throw ourselves at the feet of our Mother, invoking Her with the certainty of obtaining listening. Let us make our own the words of Saint Bernard: Remember, O most holy Virgin Mary, that it has never been heard in the world that anyone has resorted to your protection, begged for your help, asked for your help, and was abandoned.“.

The call is to make a precise, physical gesture, which puts all the Christian people in horizontal connection, among the faithful, and vertically, with the Lord Jesus Christ and with his Mother, Mary, who never abandons us in difficulties and who will do exactly in the same way this time too, in the face of the pandemic that has locked the world in a vortex of darkness for two years now.

A very specific gesture to join Mary all together

“Let us kneel to pray in our homes, churches, streets and squares of our cities. In recognizing that we are all in need of the help of the Virgin of the Holy Rosary, we honor the divine order against the infernal chaos, placing all our hope in her who at the foot of the Cross was given to us as Mother, and who as Mother loves and helps us. , as it always has done throughout history“.

Viganò then also hoped for the support of the little ones in this fight against evil, those who with a heart are also closer to the Lord than anyone else on this earth and who are therefore real warriors in the fight against the forces of evil. . “May even the little ones accompany us in this Crusade, whose innocence moves Heaven“, He invited Viganò, then calling on anyone else.

Like the elderly and the sick, those who live most in intimate union with the Lord. “May the elderly and the sick also be spiritually united with us, offering their sufferings in union with the Passion of Our Lord Jesus Christ. The devil is terrified of the prayer of children and the penance of those who suffer, because in purity and sacrifice he sees the image of Christ, who has defeated him.“.

The hope that “heartfelt prayer resounds everywhere”

In conclusion, the hope is that “let our heartfelt prayer resound everywhere. We ask the Mediatrix of all Graces to put an end to this destruction of our world, of our freedom, of our identity, of our affections. We ask you to open our eyes, so as not to be pushed into the abyss of despair, hatred, social conflict, pandering to those who sow division in order to hit us in the body and soul.

We beg you to enlighten the hesitant minds of parents, unaware of the consequences of the gene serum on children; to move doctors to treat their patients, and not to carry out cynical ineffective protocols; to shake the rulers, the magistrates and the police to work for the common good, and not to obey dictators without morals. We implore you to convert those who, blinded by the thirst for power and money, have become accomplices in a very serious crime against God and against those whom His Son redeemed on the Cross. We ask you to convert the Shepherds, to whom the Lord has entrusted his flock and to whom he will ask for an account of every soul. And for this to happen, we implore the forgiveness of our sins and the public sins of the Nations, since only with repentance and the resolve to no longer offend His divine Son can we hope to be heard.“.

We therefore take up this call to act together. “Animated by this trust, I turn to you, O Mother, Virgin of virgins; I come to you, before you I bow down, repentant sinner. Do not want, oh Mother of the Word, to despise my prayers, but listen to me kindly and grant me“.