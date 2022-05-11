Urgent food recall | this product withdrawn for Listeria

There is an urgent food recall under which the indicated item should not be eaten, due to presumed bacterial contamination.

Urgent food recall, it is the Ministry of Health that makes known everything that needs to be known in relation to the withdrawal from sales of a very specific product.

It is a mature cheese, which is subjected to a problem considered serious enough to be able to represent a threat to the health of consumers. Even if the whole is only presumed. In fact, the notification of urgent food recall in question refers to the “Suspected presence of Listeria monocytogenes”.

But even if a misunderstanding, whether serious or not, is only presumed, the authorities responsible for controlling food safety always favor an urgent food recall for precautionary purposes. All to protect in the best possible way consumer health.

What is this urgent food recall about? The withdrawal from the shelves of all supermarkets and food stores that normally make this article available to users concerns a cheese that bears the “Ciresa srl” brand. This is both the name of the manufacturer and the distributor.

You may also be interested in: Wurstel, urgent recall of the product by the Ministry of Health

Urgent food recall, how to recognize the withdrawn product

The sales denomination is instead “Dairy Valcontadino”. There is only one batch number contested by the issue regarding contamination by the Listeria Monocytogenes bacterium. This is 4027.

While the expiration date or minimum storage term is instead double, with the products concerned bearing the days 18/06/22 and 1/7/22.

You may also be interested in: Expired meat at McDonald’s and supermarkets | the maxi scandal was discovered

The product is marketed in whole forms with an exclusive weight of 7 kg. The invitation addressed to all consumers who have purchased one or more wheels of this cheese, by the Ministry of Health, is to do not consume the item in question.

You may also be interested in: Food recall | product removed for Listeria | don’t eat it PHOTO

The same must be returned to the reference point of sale in order to accrue the right to obtain the relative reimbursement. Situations like this do not even require you to show the reference receipt.