Urgent message from Ramonet about Ukrainian laboratories financed by the United States (+Video) › World › Granma

An urgent message from the journalist Ignacio Ramonet, a specialist in Communication Theory and International Geopolitics, has begun to circulate in several media outlets due to its seriousness. It is based on what has happened at the UN Security Council meeting.

Russia has called a Security Council meeting to address the development of US biological weapons on its borders inside Ukraine. In this conclave, the Russian delegate handed over several documents and evidence to be recorded in the minutes, in which the official financing of the Pentagon for an “apparent” biological weapons program in Ukraine is noted; names of US individuals and companies specializing in the evidence and documents involved in this program; and the location of the laboratories in Ukraine and the attempts made so far to hide the evidence.

In addition, the location of 36 laboratories in the United States that manufacture biological weapons was demonstrated, where there was an increase of 12 countries with the presence of these laboratories compared to the previous session.

According to Ramonet, director of Le Monde Diplomatic in Spanish, “the Russian delegate specified the diseases and epidemics, the means of their release, the countries in which they are being tested and when and where the experiments were carried out with or without the knowledge of the governments of these countries, and publicly confirmed that among the experiments and effects is the virus responsible for the current pandemic and the large number of bats used to transmit this virus.

Given this assertion, the United States denies the evidence.

The World Health Organization denies knowledge of the existence of laboratories for carrying out biological experiments in Ukraine and clarifies: «All our information is that they are medical research laboratories to combat diseases (Russia proves with evidence the regular correspondence and visits of experts from the World Health Organization to suspected US laboratories around the world).

Another important member of this Council, China, has said for its part that if there is nothing to hide, then the investigation should be allowed: “why do you desperately refuse to allow an investigation to be carried out by specialists to find out the truth, especially with convincing documents and evidence?”, so they have stated to the delegate of the United States.

What is being talked about specifically, declares Ramonet, is the use of “numbered birds”, a weapon to kill without firing a single shot. It has been shocking for Russia to find during its special military operation in Ukraine numbered birds that have come out of Ukrainian biological laboratories, financed and supervised by the United States.

The objective is to know how bird migrations work, after studying them carefully, to know the path they take, the exact place or country where they stop at each season, those that travel between countries and those that do so between continents.

And why is it important to have this detailed information?

A group of these birds are arrested in a laboratory, intelligently processed, digitized to insert a chip and germ capsules. They are then released to join their migratory groups and do damage in the intended country.

Then, their flight is monitored via satellite to have their exact location and over the country they want to damage, they destroy the chip, kill the bird and the germs are spread over that territory or the region they want to affect, which can end in an epidemic. . Thus they cause severe damage to the target country without military, economic and political costs.

This numbering – Ramonet details – is considered a crime under international law, because as birds are animals that travel from one country to another they can be used as weapons of mass destruction.

What is the United States taking care of by not allowing the investigation?

Of the political and diplomatic cost that it can have. Ramonet explains that whoever commits such an immoral and inhumane act is punished, and while the United States may not tremble at any punishment (no one dares to punish them), it does worry about the stigma that will accompany it and the possibility of excluding it altogether. as a credible country, even by its allies.

Finally, Ignacio Ramonet points out that the Russians have a strong letter of pressure, when they say that they have captured the birds, it means that the Americans are caught red-handed, with all the details it contains that prove the decisive conviction; and the important thing is that the scandals in North America are on the rise, and now it has begun to tone down its hostile tone towards Russia and tries to reconnect with it, hoping that they will reach a political agreement with the Russians that will protect it from the evil of its actions and so that it does not represent any threat to Russia in the future.