Uribism recognizes Petro’s decision to extradite Piedad Córdoba’s brother

Although Gustavo Petro’s opponents have argued in recent weeks that the president would not have among his plans to extradite Álvaro Córdoba, Piedad Córdoba’s brother, the story was different.

This Wednesday, September 7, against all odds, the president signed his extradition and showed that, beyond his political closeness to Córdoba, the request made by the Court of the Southern District of New York prevailed against the relative of the leader of the Historic Pact.

The decision is not easy for Gustavo Petro. Although he maintains differences with Córdoba, and they are even further apart, she is part of the Historical Pact and his position has been firm in favor of the new Government. However, from now on, the future of this political relationship, which has been fractured on more than one occasion, is unknown.

Petro’s decision led the Democratic Center, the opposition party, to recognize his courage in making such a decision against a relative of a member of his own political party.

“Well, President Gustavo Petro, it should be!” said Congressman Juan Espinal.

For his part, the representative for Antioquia, Hernán Cadavid, said: “It is a decision that must be recognized by the Government.”

Meanwhile, representative Andrés Forero, one of the most critical of Petrismo, reiterated: “I have been critical of many of the measures and announcements of the government of Gustavo Petro, but I recognize that he authorized the extradition of the brother of Senator Piedad Córdoba from the Historical Pact”.

Jaime Arizabaleta, a right-wing opinion-maker close to the Democratic Center, stated: “Approving the extradition of Piedad Córdoba’s brother was the right thing to do and one does not applaud what has to be done.”

SEMANA learned of the file held by the Supreme Court and the authorities in both countries on Álvaro Córdoba for drug and arms trafficking, and links with the Gentil Duarte dissidents.

In one of the sections of the decision, of more than 43 pages, in which the magistrates of the Criminal Chamber gave the “green light” to send it to the United States, two people appear whose contributions in the investigation were really significant.

First, Benjamin W. Schrier, Assistant United States Attorney for the Southern District of Florida, and, second, Mathew S. Passmore, Special Agent for the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

Both outline “the details of the investigation and subsequent accusation, the imputation and the regulations applicable to the case, which is contained in the Federal Code of said country,” reads the decision of the Supreme Court of Colombia.

The two statements of these investigators have Álvaro Córdoba about to be extradited to the United States.