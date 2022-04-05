Sports

Uriel Antuna acknowledges that he did not feel comfortable in Chivas

Photo of James James3 hours ago
0 1 minute read

Mexico City /

After becoming a key player for Blue Cross in this Closure 2022, Uriel Antuna seeks to promote his career in the Celestial Machine, especially in a World Cup year where the midfielder seeks to reach the fair of qatar in November with the Mexican team.

To take these steps in the cement box, a team with which he adds two goals in 12 games, but it makes a difference with his game, El Brujo had to leave Chivas since he did not shine as expected and today he acknowledges that he did not feel comfortable in Chivas where he played between 2020 and 2021.

“I also knew how much or how little (of a change to America) was more through social networks. In the end, one is in communication with his team and the truth is that I did not know anything about it, but I was calm. TO In the end, in my head I came to think that it was time for a change.”, he told Fox Sports.

“Why? Because I didn’t feel so comfortable footballingly, I didn’t feel confident and in the end I always worked. It was for my own good and for the good of the club. Sometimes you can’t find the place, you don’t know if it’s the city, if it’s the team, if it’s the coach. It’s hard to understand why I didn’t feel like myself. I can’t tell you anything specifically.”

The best tournament that Antuna had in the Chivas it was in the Guardians 2020 with 12 games as a starter and four touchdowns. However, in 2021 his level dropped to such an extent that he no longer made a difference on the field. Nowadays he even gets praise from the coach John Reynoso for his performances with Blue Cross.

Source link

Photo of James James3 hours ago
0 1 minute read

Related Articles

“As long as the math doesn’t say otherwise, we’ll fight for LaLiga”

2 hours ago

Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal suffers from prostate cancer

2 hours ago

Dodgers Trevor Bauer without access to evidence returns MLB

2 hours ago

James will play the Asian Champions with Al Rayyan

2 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button