Uriel Antuna ‘charges’ in networks against the rojiblanca fans

The end of the Celeste Machine of Cruz Azul, Uriel Antuna, gave something to talk about this Sunday, after he “charged” on social networks against the fans of his former team, the Chivas Rayadas de Guadalajara, who have criticized Uriel Antuna, taking advantage of the good moment that Roberto Alvarado is experiencing at the closing of Clausura 2022.

The so-called ‘Witcher’, who came to the cement workers in exchange for the ‘Piojo’, retweet a publication where an account defended him and pointed out to the fans of the sacred herd that they ‘throw’ him.

“Now those from Chivas gloat over the Piojo-Antuna change and they don’t get tired of throwing at Brujo. Normally, their best tournament is playoffs while that of the Machine’s worst is being in the first 4. Calm down, Brujo @ AntunaUriel, the blue fans support you,” the tweet read.

Antuna began his adventure under the orders of Juan Reynoso in a spectacular way, being a fundamental piece in the first victories of the team, however, his novel has gone down, like that of the rest of the team.

For his part, ‘Piojo’ Alvarado has helped Chivas resurface after the departure of Marcelo Michel Leaño, something that has allowed him to win over the red and white fans.