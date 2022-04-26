Sports

Uriel Antuna ‘charges’ in networks against the rojiblanca fans

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 18 1 minute read

The end of the Celeste Machine of Cruz Azul, Uriel Antuna, gave something to talk about this Sunday, after he “charged” on social networks against the fans of his former team, the Chivas Rayadas de Guadalajara, who have criticized Uriel Antuna, taking advantage of the good moment that Roberto Alvarado is experiencing at the closing of Clausura 2022.

The so-called ‘Witcher’, who came to the cement workers in exchange for the ‘Piojo’, retweet a publication where an account defended him and pointed out to the fans of the sacred herd that they ‘throw’ him.

Also read: Tigres UANL: Miguel Herrera revealed anger with Thauvin after replacing him

“Now those from Chivas gloat over the Piojo-Antuna change and they don’t get tired of throwing at Brujo. Normally, their best tournament is playoffs while that of the Machine’s worst is being in the first 4. Calm down, Brujo @ AntunaUriel, the blue fans support you,” the tweet read.

Antuna began his adventure under the orders of Juan Reynoso in a spectacular way, being a fundamental piece in the first victories of the team, however, his novel has gone down, like that of the rest of the team.

For his part, ‘Piojo’ Alvarado has helped Chivas resurface after the departure of Marcelo Michel Leaño, something that has allowed him to win over the red and white fans.

Follow us on

Daniel Gutiérrez is a critic who knows Mexican soccer and the main leagues in the world, with experience in sports writing. He is a faithful follower of Club América from Mexico. He studies Communication Sciences at the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM). He is currently a collaborator on the Soy Fútbol portal.

see more

Source link

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 18 1 minute read

Related Articles

PSG prepares star exit after disappointing season

1 hour ago

“They believed that the 0-4 was going to be a mental blow, but it was the other way around”

2 hours ago

El Salvador and Guatemala, leaders in the UNCAF tournament

2 hours ago

The players that Almeyda would bring to Cruz Azul to replace the Reynoso scholarship holders

2 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button