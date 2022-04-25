Uriel Antuna manifested himself on social networks against Chivas and his fans

The ‘Wizard’ continues to be present in the minds of Atletico fans and shared a controversial message against the Flock and its people.

When things do not go as expected in a place there are usually bad memories and it seems that this is the case with Uriel Antuna, who again gave something to talk about when exploding against Chivas and reproach the fans for their feelings after the exchange for Roberto Alvarado.

During the previous transfer market, the rojiblanca board decided to release the ‘Brujo’ from the fold, so they offered him to America for a change by Sebastián Córdovaa negotiation that cooled down due to the disagreement of the azulcrema fanatic, so talks were started with Cruz Azul, specifying the exchange for the ‘Piojo’.

Antuna shared on his Twitter account the comment of a fan who made fun of the irregularity that Guadalajara has experienced and for the joy that there is in the red and white fans for the results that Alvarado is delivering in this Closing 2022 where he is becoming one of the pillars of the attack of Ricardo Cadena’s team.

“Now those from Chivas gloat over the change PIOJO – ANTUNA and they don’t get tired of shooting at the BRUJO. Normal, their best tournament is playoffs while the worst of the Machine is being in the first 4. QUIET WITCH the BLUE fans support you”, wrote the user who received the soccer player’s retweet.

How did Uriel Antuna do in Chivas?

the end lbequeathed as part of Ricardo Peláez’s ‘Chivalácticas’, where the extra-sports scandals were more constant than the good dividends on the field of play, getting the animosity of the fans by declaring that they did not close the doors to play one day in America.

