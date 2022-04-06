Sports

Uriel Antuna spoke about his low level at Chivas; "I didn't feel like myself"

Uriel Antuna has become one of the best players of the Cruz Azul Machine this Clausura 2022 Tournament, contrasting with the level he showed within the Chivas del Guadalajara, and now it was the same “Sorcerer” who revealed that he did not feel comfortable inside the Sacred Flock.

In an interview for FOX Sports, “The Witch” Antuna He pointed out that his exit took place in the best way, because he felt that it was time for a change, since he did not feel “himself” and this was noticeable on the field of play.

“I also came to think that it was time for a change, because of what I was experiencing, I did not feel so comfortable footballingly, I did not feel confident and in the end I always worked and I did not live under much pressure, it was for my own good. and for the good of the club”



“I don’t know, sometimes you just don’t find the place, you don’t know if it’s the city, the team, the coach, the truth is that it’s also difficult to understand, because I didn’t feel like myself, I can’t tell you something specifically”

Regarding the notable difference that has been seen between Antuna de Chivas and Cruz Azul, “el Brujo” pointed out that he always worked in the same way and gave himself on the field, but unfortunately things did not happen in Guadalajara.

“I always tried to give my best, things didn’t work out for me, but there was always commitment on the pitch”



