Uriel Antuna would not play against Xolos before his possible departure from Cruz Azul

Raúl Gutiérrez has a problem. The Cruz Azul coach still does not know exactly if he will be able to count on Uriel Antuna for the game on Sunday, January 8 against the Xolos de Tijuana. In the run-up to matchday 1 of the Clausura 2023, the future of the ‘Wizard’ remains unknown given his possible departure for Panathinaikos.

This was announced by Kery Ruiz, a journalist who has closely followed the negotiations between the cement club and the Greeks. According to information from the communicator, This same Thursday, January 5, a response is expected from La Noria to the last offer presented by the Greek team.

“It is expected that Antuna will not play Matchday 1 of the Liga MX. Today Cruz Azul will respond, in theory, to the proposal of the Greeks. 1+4 million. Loan with mandatory purchase option in summer. Everything is yet to be defined.”reads the information that Ruiz published on his social networks.

Faced with this uncertainty in the squad, “Potro” is relieved, at least, because he will be able to count on his only two reinforcements… until now. Ramiro Carrera and Augusto Lotti are already at the coach’s disposal despite the fact that they could not play a minute of the Sky Cup due to controversial tournament regulations.

Why are Cruz Azul and Panathinaikos still facing each other?

Although everything seemed to be on track at first, the negotiations came to a standstill after Cruz Azul demanded a higher payment from the Greeks. These, for their part, remain firm with the second offer: loan of a season for 600,000 euros with a mandatory purchase option for another 5 million of the European currency.

